Wednesday 28 March, 2018
R Kelly accused of grooming 14-year-old girl in new BBC documentary

R Kelly’s former girlfriend Kitti Jones made the allegations during the new BBC Three documentary.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 9:16 AM
1 hour ago 10,247 Views 18 Comments
R Kelly
Image: Scott Legato via Getty Images
R Kelly
R Kelly
Image: Scott Legato via Getty Images

R&B SINGER R Kelly has been accused of training a girl since she was 14 years old to be one of his sex “pets”.

The allegation was made, in relation to another woman, by Kelly’s former girlfriend Kitti Jones, in a BBC Three documentary due to air today.

During the documentary, Jones alleges she suffered abuse while dating the singer from 2011 to 2013.

She told interviewer Ben Zand that she was forced to have sex with Kelly and other people on “more than 10″ occasions in his “sex dungeon”.

She said she believed some of the other girls in the dungeon were underage.

BBC Three outlines that in the documentary she talks about an encounter with Kelly where he told her that he had been “training” one of the girls from the age of 14 to be one of his “pets”.

Kelly’s ex-business manager Rocky Biven told BBC Three: “If a girl was in a room and she had a big booty, she had a big booty. If she was 15 or 20, she had a big booty to him, period.”

R Kelly was contacted about the allegations in the documentary, however, the BBC said his representatives would make no comment.

Previous allegations

Last year, Buzzfeed News published a report outlining that six women lived in a house near Atlanta and a studio in Chicago where Kelly held power over their diets, clothing and sexual encounters, which he would record.

Kitti Jones spoke to Buzzfeed for the report. Here, she alleged the singer once held her against a tree and slapped her outside a restaurant of the sandwich chain Subway after he felt she was too friendly with the cashier.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of charges of child pornography after the Chicago Sun-Times reported that it had a video of the singer involved in sexual acts with an underage girl.

With reporting by AFP. 

