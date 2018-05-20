  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A suspected abduction in Wicklow, Savita Halappanavar’s parents and a weather warning had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 20 May 2018, 8:07 PM
Sunday 20 May 2018, 8:07 PM
http://jrnl.ie/4024552

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Red Bull Flugtag A participant in today's Red Bull Flugtag event at Dún Laoghaire Harbour, Dublin. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

  • Gardaí are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of a young woman who they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow yesterday.
  • Savita Halappanavar’s parents have encouraged people to vote Yes in Friday’s referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment.
  • Two opinion polls on the Eighth Amendment referendum showed that the Yes side is ahead, with the number of undecided voters declining.
  • Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 11 counties: Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
  • Sinn Féin is more popular than Fianna Fáil, according to an opinion poll, but Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country.
  • A major housebuilder is planning to develop more than 200 homes on the site of Dublin’s second-most expensive house.
  • Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin spoke to TheJournal.ie about how he reached his own position on the Eighth Amendment.

WORLD

chelsea A worker adjusts a floral display as preparations continue for this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

#VENEZUELA: President Nicolas Maduro is expected to win a second six-year term in today’s election, despite a deepening crisis that’s made food scarce and inflation soar.

#SANTA FE: Tributes were paid to the 10 victims of the mass shooting at a school in Texas.

#CUBA: The black box from a Boeing passenger jet that crashed in Cuba, killing 110 people and wounding three others, has been found and is in “good condition“.

#WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he will demand that the Justice Department reviews whether it or the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes.

PARTING SHOT

A loris that was found in a house has been released back into the wild by forest police in Pingbian County in China.

