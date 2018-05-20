Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A participant in today's Red Bull Flugtag event at Dún Laoghaire Harbour, Dublin. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Gardaí are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of a young woman who they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow yesterday.

in Co Wicklow yesterday. Savita Halappanavar’s parents have encouraged people to vote Yes in Friday’s referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment.

have encouraged people to vote Yes in Friday’s referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment. Two opinion polls on the Eighth Amendment referendum showed that the Yes side is ahead, with the number of undecided voters declining.

referendum showed that the Yes side is ahead, with the number of undecided voters declining. Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 11 counties: Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

rainfall warning for 11 counties: Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Sinn Féin is more popular than Fianna Fáil, according to an opinion poll, but Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country.

is more popular than Fianna Fáil, according to an opinion poll, but Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country. A major housebuilder is planning to develop more than 200 homes on the site of Dublin’s second-most expensive house.

on the site of Dublin’s second-most expensive house. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin spoke to TheJournal.ie about how he reached his own position on the Eighth Amendment.

WORLD

A worker adjusts a floral display as preparations continue for this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

#VENEZUELA: President Nicolas Maduro is expected to win a second six-year term in today’s election, despite a deepening crisis that’s made food scarce and inflation soar.

#SANTA FE: Tributes were paid to the 10 victims of the mass shooting at a school in Texas.

#CUBA: The black box from a Boeing passenger jet that crashed in Cuba, killing 110 people and wounding three others, has been found and is in “good condition“.

#WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he will demand that the Justice Department reviews whether it or the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes.

PARTING SHOT

A loris that was found in a house has been released back into the wild by forest police in Pingbian County in China.