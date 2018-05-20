Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of a young woman who they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow yesterday.
- Savita Halappanavar’s parents have encouraged people to vote Yes in Friday’s referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment.
- Two opinion polls on the Eighth Amendment referendum showed that the Yes side is ahead, with the number of undecided voters declining.
- Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 11 counties: Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
- Sinn Féin is more popular than Fianna Fáil, according to an opinion poll, but Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country.
- A major housebuilder is planning to develop more than 200 homes on the site of Dublin’s second-most expensive house.
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin spoke to TheJournal.ie about how he reached his own position on the Eighth Amendment.
WORLD
#VENEZUELA: President Nicolas Maduro is expected to win a second six-year term in today’s election, despite a deepening crisis that’s made food scarce and inflation soar.
#SANTA FE: Tributes were paid to the 10 victims of the mass shooting at a school in Texas.
#CUBA: The black box from a Boeing passenger jet that crashed in Cuba, killing 110 people and wounding three others, has been found and is in “good condition“.
#WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he will demand that the Justice Department reviews whether it or the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes.
PARTING SHOT
A loris that was found in a house has been released back into the wild by forest police in Pingbian County in China.
