Sinn Féin more popular than Fianna Fáil, according to opinion poll

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FINE GAEL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to two opinion polls.

In a Behaviour & Attitudes poll taken for the Sunday Times, Sinn Féin has overtaken Fianna Fáil as the second most popular party.

In this poll of 935 adults, Fine Gael has 30% support (down three), Sinn Féin has 24% support (plus three), Fianna Fáil is on 23% (down two), others are on 10% (plus two) and Labour is on 4% (down two). The margin of error is 3.3%.

In a separate Sunday Business Post/Red C poll of 1,000 adults, Fine Gael has 34% support (plus two), Fianna Fáil is unchanged at 25%, Sinn Féin has 16% support (plus two), independents have 9% (down four), while Labour is unchanged at 6%.

Opinion polls in the same two newspapers indicate that the Yes side is ahead as we approach Friday’s referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment.