  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin more popular than Fianna Fáil, according to opinion poll

Fine Gael remains the most popular political party.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 20 May 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,531 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4024340

5299 Mary Lou McDonald_90543184 Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FINE GAEL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to two opinion polls.

In a Behaviour & Attitudes poll taken for the Sunday Times, Sinn Féin has overtaken Fianna Fáil as the second most popular party.

In this poll of 935 adults, Fine Gael has 30% support (down three), Sinn Féin has 24% support (plus three), Fianna Fáil is on 23% (down two), others are on 10% (plus two) and Labour is on 4% (down two). The margin of error is 3.3%.

In a separate Sunday Business Post/Red C poll of 1,000 adults, Fine Gael has 34% support (plus two), Fianna Fáil is unchanged at 25%, Sinn Féin has 16% support (plus two), independents have 9% (down four), while Labour is unchanged at 6%.

Opinion polls in the same two newspapers indicate that the Yes side is ahead as we approach Friday’s referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Hospital staff member sacked for accessing Ed Sheeran data
78,273  27
2
Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
55,698  49
3
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
47,850  51
Fora
1
'There is no gym for your face': Tech founder Pat Phelan's million-euro bet on cosmetic clinics
2,666  0
2
Aer Lingus faces the industrial relations watchdog over its lost-property outsourcing
745  0
3
'When you're unemployed, you don’t just lose your job - you become gripped by fear'
133  0
The42
1
As it happened: Cork v Clare, Munster SHC
41,780  17
2
How a former Manchester United and Ireland captain died penniless
31,372  16
3
Zidane's son makes costly mistake on debut as Real Madrid throw away two-goal lead
29,439  12
DailyEdge
1
Which TK Maxx bargain beauty product are you?
4,747  2
2
Donald Trump called his wife 'Melanie' on Twitter as he welcomed her home from hospital
4,261  5
3
A little girl from Belfast was absolutely devastated that she wasn't invited to the royal wedding
4,147  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
Driver in Carlow caught doing 176kmph, with no insurance and tests positive for cocaine
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
DUBLIN
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
LEINSTER
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
ABORTION
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
Micheál Martin: 'The argument is that if we legislate for abortion we'll become like England. That's not true. This is Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie