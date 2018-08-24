Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Convicted drug dealer John Gilligan was arrested and charged after he was found boarding an airplane with €23,000 in cash on him.
- A survivor of abuse told the World Meeting of Families that there are still clergy who believe abuse is ‘media conspiracy’.
- A football fan was jailed for two and a half years for his part in violent disorder on the night that Irishman Sean Cox was assaulted outside Anfield in Liverpool.
- Plans for a U2 visitors centre in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock have been put on hold over height concerns.
- US tech firm Qualtrics is to create 350 jobs at its Dublin hub.
- Gardaí investigating a fatal crash in Kildare are keen to speak to the driver of a silver Nissan Micra.
WORLD
#SCOTLAND: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and is taking a court action against the Scottish government.
#UNITED STATES: US Senator John McCain’s family say he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.
#HURRICANE LANE: A state of emergency has been declared on the US islands of Hawaii ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Lane.
#HISTORY: Spain’s socialist government has passed a decree today allowing the exhumation of the remains of Francisco Franco from his vast mausoleum.
PARTING SHOT
With James Bond back in the news following the departure of Danny Boyle from the next film, here’s a ranking by The Guardian of the Bond films made to date.
