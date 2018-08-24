This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Build up to Papal visit, John Gilligan arrested and a hurricane warning in Hawaii.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 24 Aug 2018, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,681 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4200523

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

6245 RDS Nuns_90552256 Sister Anke Rechtien with Sister Vernita Weiss from Germany World Meeting of Families in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

The Big Feastival The Big Feastival at Alex James' farm in Oxfordshire in the UK. Source: Steve Parsons/PA Images

#SCOTLAND: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and is taking a court action against the Scottish government.

#UNITED STATES: US Senator John McCain’s family say he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

#HURRICANE LANE: A state of emergency has been declared on the US islands of Hawaii ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Lane.

#HISTORY: Spain’s socialist government has passed a decree today allowing the exhumation of the remains of Francisco Franco from his vast mausoleum.

PARTING SHOT

With James Bond back in the news following the departure of Danny Boyle from the next film, here’s a ranking by The Guardian of the Bond films made to date.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest
    46,342  0
    2
    		'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    36,679  90
    3
    		Arms maker Kalashnikov has created a retro-looking electric car to rival Tesla
    34,529  37
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how much Tesla made in its first year of sales in Ireland
    2,030  0
    2
    		The Irish family that brought Poundworld here won't be rescuing the UK chain after all
    407  0
    3
    		The 'Spotify of journalism' has raised fresh funding to add more newsmakers to its ranks
    247  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to know where those 30,000 have been. Why weren’t they behind the team in the semi-final?'
    64,550  122
    2
    		'The club is not for sale': Liverpool owners issue statement after Abu Dhabi proposal revealed
    25,471  19
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    18,947  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Twitter is absolutely flat out celebrating the cancellation of The Big Bang Theory
    12,418  3
    2
    		Khloé Kardashian went off on one after being accused of 'embedding materialism' in True... it's The Dredge
    5,064  0
    3
    		Katie Piper posted a poignant message on Twitter ahead of her acid attacker's release
    4,590  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Varadkar urges Pope to provide full disclosure on child abuse by priests
    Varadkar urges Pope to provide full disclosure on child abuse by priests
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    74% of people say gardaí in their area can be relied upon to be there when they need them
    Appeal to find man who has been missing for over two weeks
    DUBLIN
    Council planners put U2 visitor centre and new hotel on hold due to height concerns
    Council planners put U2 visitor centre and new hotel on hold due to height concerns
    Laura from Love Island struggled with some baby Guinesses in a Dublin bar last night
    Last four! Slight changes across the board as All-Ireland semi-finalists name sides
    RDS
    Marie Collins: There are still clergy who believe abuse is 'media conspiracy'
    Marie Collins: There are still clergy who believe abuse is 'media conspiracy'
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie