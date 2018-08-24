Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sister Anke Rechtien with Sister Vernita Weiss from Germany World Meeting of Families in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

The Big Feastival at Alex James' farm in Oxfordshire in the UK. Source: Steve Parsons/PA Images

#SCOTLAND: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and is taking a court action against the Scottish government.

#UNITED STATES: US Senator John McCain’s family say he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

#HURRICANE LANE: A state of emergency has been declared on the US islands of Hawaii ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Lane.

#HISTORY: Spain’s socialist government has passed a decree today allowing the exhumation of the remains of Francisco Franco from his vast mausoleum.

PARTING SHOT

With James Bond back in the news following the departure of Danny Boyle from the next film, here’s a ranking by The Guardian of the Bond films made to date.