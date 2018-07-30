Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two men have been jailed for 12 years each for planning to kill Michael Frazer.
- A new campaign was launched seeking to get more commuters to give up their seat for pregnant people standing close by.
- It emerged that Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper.
- A woman was arrested after she stole €20 from a man while in a garda station.
- A teenage boy (13) charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel has been granted bail.
- It emerged that tickets for the Liam Miller charity match will go on sale on 13 August.
- A letter calling for support for Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív to be the next president of Ireland has been sent to councillors nationwide today.
- It emerged that Eddie the Eagle was found dead in Kerry last month.
- Condom manufacturer Durex has recalled five batches of its condoms over concerns about the “burst pressure” of the products.
WORLD
#ZIMBABWE: Former president Robert Mugabe has said he hopes his former party lose the upcoming election.
#FRANCE: Four climbers have died as they attempted to trek across the French Alps.
#AUSTRALIA: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Philip Wilson, an Australian archbishop convicted in May of concealing abuse by a notorious paedophile priest in the 1970s.
PARTING SHOT
It’s the TV phenomenon which has taken over the UK and Ireland. You’d be hard pushed not to hear about it from friends, colleagues or even from a random passenger on public transport. But all good things, as well as horrifically bad things, must come to an end.
And so tonight we bid a fond, or not so fond, farewell, to Love Island – the show that taught us that love is meaningless unless pursued through the lens of television cameras just so a voracious public can vote you off and watch you cry.
Anyway, just in case you needed some more, the Australian version starts straight after the ending of the UK one.
