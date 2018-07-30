Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister John Halligan unveils plaque to commemorate ‘telescope-maker extraordinaire’, Thomas Grubb. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe holds a press briefing at his residence in Harare. Source: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

#ZIMBABWE: Former president Robert Mugabe has said he hopes his former party lose the upcoming election.

#FRANCE: Four climbers have died as they attempted to trek across the French Alps.

#AUSTRALIA: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Philip Wilson, an Australian archbishop convicted in May of concealing abuse by a notorious paedophile priest in the 1970s.

PARTING SHOT

It’s the TV phenomenon which has taken over the UK and Ireland. You’d be hard pushed not to hear about it from friends, colleagues or even from a random passenger on public transport. But all good things, as well as horrifically bad things, must come to an end.

And so tonight we bid a fond, or not so fond, farewell, to Love Island – the show that taught us that love is meaningless unless pursued through the lens of television cameras just so a voracious public can vote you off and watch you cry.

Anyway, just in case you needed some more, the Australian version starts straight after the ending of the UK one.

Jack and Dani from ITV's Love Island. Source: ITV

