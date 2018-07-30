This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 July, 2018
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper

Taylor, who was shot in an early-morning attack on his Bray boxing club in early June, launched the proceedings last Friday.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 30 Jul 2018, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 12,053 Views No Comments
Irish shooting Pete Taylor Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

BOXING TRAINER PETE Taylor has launched court proceedings against newspaper publishers Independent News and Media (INM).

Taylor, the father of Irish Olympian and professional fighter Katie, who was the victim of a gunshot attack on 5 June at his boxing club in Bray, launched the proceedings last Friday, 27 July.

Named as co-defendants in the High Court action is Sunday Newspapers Limited, publishers of the Sunday World newspaper, which is also part of INMâ€™s stable of publications.

The exact nature of the proceedings is as yet unknown.

A request for comment from Taylorâ€™s solicitors, Dublin-based Lavelle, was not immediately returned. INM likewise declined to immediately comment on the case.

Taylor, who trained his daughter for many years before their relationship became estranged, was shot in the arm and chest during the early morning raid on his club on Bray seafront in Co Wicklow in June.

Two other people were shot during the incident, including local man Bobby Messett who died at the scene.

Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

