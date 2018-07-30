12-pack Durex condoms recalled over 'burst pressure' concerns

THE HEALTH PRODUCTS Regulatory Authority has issued a recall of five batches of Durex condoms over concerns about the “burst pressure” of the products.

The recall was issued after manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser discovered a fault in batches of 12-pack Durex ‘Real Feel’ and Durex ‘Latex-Free’ condoms.

The condoms, all manufactured this year, were found not to meet the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of their shelf life.

According to the company, the fault could see “an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use” for the affected batches of condoms.

The expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2020 and February 2021, with five batches sold in the Republic of Ireland among those affected.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority is advising customers to check the bottom of the outer pack and the foil wrapping of individual condoms to see if they match the following batch numbers:

1000444367

1000433145

1000419930

1000416206

Customers whose condoms match the affected batch numbers are advised to immediately stop using them, and to return them to the place where they were purchased for a full refund.

The authority has also advised any consumers with health concerns to consult their pharmacist or GP for advice.

Six more batches of the condoms were also recalled on the UK market, with full details of the recall available on the HPRA website.