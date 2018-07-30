This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 30 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

12-pack Durex condoms recalled over 'burst pressure' concerns

The batches of ‘Real Feel’ and ‘Latex Free’ condoms have expiry dates December 2020 and February 2021.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 30 Jul 2018, 7:07 PM
18 minutes ago 2,253 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4155845
Image: Shutterstock/charnsitr
Image: Shutterstock/charnsitr

THE HEALTH PRODUCTS Regulatory Authority has issued a recall of five batches of Durex condoms over concerns about the “burst pressure” of the products.

The recall was issued after manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser discovered a fault in batches of 12-pack Durex ‘Real Feel’ and Durex ‘Latex-Free’ condoms.

The condoms, all manufactured this year, were found not to meet the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of their shelf life.

According to the company, the fault could see “an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use” for the affected batches of condoms.

The expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2020 and February 2021, with five batches sold in the Republic of Ireland among those affected.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority is advising customers to check the bottom of the outer pack and the foil wrapping of individual condoms to see if they match the following batch numbers:

  • 1000444367
  • 1000433145
  • 1000419930
  • 1000444367
  • 1000416206

Customers whose condoms match the affected batch numbers are advised to immediately stop using them, and to return them to the place where they were purchased for a full refund.

The authority has also advised any consumers with health concerns to consult their pharmacist or GP for advice.

Six more batches of the condoms were also recalled on the UK market, with full details of the recall available on the HPRA website.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Garda injured in acid attack was tracked as he left Dublin garda station to return home after shift
137,993  51
2
Brian Lawler among three former pro-wrestlers to die in one day
81,080  23
3
Family of 3 sharing room after landlord tried to increase rent by €500: Ireland's housing horror stories
55,446  116
Fora
1
Ireland says EU digital tax plans have 'greatly overstated' the value of users' data
253  0
2
Poll: Do you think restaurants should charge customers who fail to show for a booking?
222  0
3
An Irish meat processor has acquired a UK rival to help Brexit-proof its business
137  0
The42
1
'We had another bottle of beer. Next thing, the agent came in and said: You have to play a match tonight'
43,381  3
2
RTÉ confirm they will televise both Super 8 games and Galway-Clare replay next Sunday
42,345  29
3
John Gardiner: 'These Limerick lads are a different breed. They're battle-hardened and never give up'
31,441  34
DailyEdge
1
Scarlett Moffatt 'cried her eyes out' after appearing on Love Island's Aftersun
24,037  4
2
Una Foden learned of Ben's infidelity through text messages... it's The Dredge
12,742  1
3
30 tweets about having a 30-year-old body that only 30-year-olds will understand
8,492  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder to be granted bail
Verdicts in Gareth Hutch murder trial to be handed down in October
CROKE PARK
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
Kilkenny hold off Tipperary fightback to book All-Ireland final date with Galway
Cork's semi-final record, Limerick on Croke Park stage and inside danger men
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports?
Poll: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports?
Poll: Are you happy to see the rain?
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie