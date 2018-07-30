This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 30 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mugabe hopes his former party will lose Zimbabwe election

Voters in Zimbabwe are going to the polls today in the country’s first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot.

By Associated Press Monday 30 Jul 2018, 7:52 AM
43 minutes ago 1,744 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4154457
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.
Image: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.
Image: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

VOTERS IN ZIMBABWE are going to the polls today in the country’s first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot.

About 5.5 million people were registered to vote in this southern African nation anxious for change after economic and political paralysis during the nearly four-decade rule of 94-year-old Mugabe.

Mugabe stepped down under military pressure last year. Mugabe said he would not vote for his successor.

Speaking at his mansion in Harare yesterday, he said he hoped the election would “thrust away the military form of government”.

“I cannot vote for those who tormented me,” Mugabe said, hinting he could vote for MDC.

The two main contenders are 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president who took over after Mugabe, and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who became head of the main opposition party a few months ago after the death of its leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

A record of more than 20 presidential candidates and nearly 130 political parties are participating in the election If no presidential candidate wins 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held 8 September.

Waiting in line

Dozens of people have been waiting in line to vote outside many polling stations in Harare, the capital, today.

“I want to do this and get on with my business. I am not leaving anything to chance. This is my future,” said Emerina Akenda, a first-time voter.

Thousands of election monitors have fanned out across the country to observe the process. Opposition parties state the process is biased against them despite electoral commission assurances that it will be credible.

Zimbabwe Elections Zimbabweans line up to vote at the Fitchlea primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Source: Jerome Delay

“This is a critical moment in Zimbabwe’s democratic journey,” said Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Liberian president and a leader of one of the international observer missions.

“The elections today provide an opportunity to break with the past,” Sirleaf said at a polling station in a school in Harare.

“The lines and voter enthusiasm we are seeing this morning must be matched by an accurate count and their choice must be honored.”

Past elections were marred by violence, intimidation and irregularities, but Mnangagwa, a former enforcer for Mugabe who says he now represents change, has promised that this election will be free and fair.

The presence of Western election monitors for the first time in years is an indicator of a freer political environment, though concerns have been raised about State media bias toward the ruling party as well as a lack of transparency with the printing of ballot papers.

“We need change because we have suffered a lot here,” said 65-year-old Mable Mafaro while voting in Harare. “We have suffered a lot. That’s all.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Garda injured in acid attack was tracked as he left Dublin garda station to return home after shift
96,260  47
2
Police in Australia have 'grave concerns' for pregnant Irish teenager missing for over two weeks
49,494  10
3
More rain on the way, but things are looking up for next weekend
40,502  6
Fora
1
'Dublin is not a low-rise city - it's even lower than that'
882  0
2
'There's a risk of being caught up in a trend': The fight for Ireland's salad-bar market
391  0
3
How Cork's Wisetek is taking its mission to cut electronic waste global
94  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Cork v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
118,640  81
2
Limerick complete epic comeback to defeat Cork in extra-time and advance to All-Ireland final
33,401  80
3
'We had another bottle of beer. Next thing, the agent came in and said: You have to play a match tonight'
31,955  2
DailyEdge
1
Gardaí investigating threats made against woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled
41,115  55
2
Cher tweeted 'Hi again' and it instantly became a very relatable meme
5,708  0
3
20 tweets about the gym that are guaranteed to make you feel better about yourself
5,209  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CATHOLIC CHURCH
Were you around for the Pope's visit in 1979? We want to see your memorabilia
Were you around for the Pope's visit in 1979? We want to see your memorabilia
Pope Francis orders US bishop accused of sexual abuse to live 'a life of prayer and penance'
South Dublin Council won't be flying the Vatican flag, but this Texaco is
DUBLIN
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
YOUR SAY
Poll: Are you happy to see the rain?
Poll: Are you happy to see the rain?
Poll: Would you report someone for breaking the hosepipe ban?
Poll: Would you support restrictions on trade with Israel?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie