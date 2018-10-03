Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Thousands took to the streets today to protest the country’s housing crisis.
- Peter Casey offered his fellow presidential candidate Joan Freeman a loan to fund her campaign.
- Krispy Kreme announced it was stopping its 24 hour drive-thru service following a multitude of complaints from neighbours over late night noise.
- Around €240,000 worth of kratom – a cocaine-like stimulant – was seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre.
- A Dublin man who groped a woman as she slept at a house party was jailed for 11 months.
- A ‘simple software issue’ caused Irish airspace to shut last night.
- A man who left a schoolmate deaf after a nightclub brawl over a girl will be sentenced next month.
- The return of 119 Irish peacekeepers from Syria has been delayed for two weeks after they did not receive clearance to travel home via Lebanon.
- There were very long delays on the N7 out of Dublin after a truck overturned.
INTERNATIONAL
#DANCING QUEEN: Theresa May danced her way to the podium as she gave her address at the Conservative Party’s annual conference.
#RUSSIA: Putin labelled former double agent and Novichok victim Sergei Skripal a “traitor” and a “scumbag”.
#RONALDO: The footballer has denied accusations that he raped an American woman in 2009, The42.ie reports.
PARTING SHOT
Lads, seriously. No, I mean it. This whole Krispy Kreme situation – it’s starting to make us look like eejits.
Demand has been so high they’ve had to shut down the 24 hour drive-thru and now they’re shutting the whole gaf around 11.30.
Seriously – behave yourselves.
