Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A large crowd of students and people during a protest which was taking place outside the The Dail today over the accommodation crisis. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Theresa May dances to the stage to give a speech during the Conservative Party annual conference. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#DANCING QUEEN: Theresa May danced her way to the podium as she gave her address at the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

#RUSSIA: Putin labelled former double agent and Novichok victim Sergei Skripal a “traitor” and a “scumbag”.

#RONALDO: The footballer has denied accusations that he raped an American woman in 2009, The42.ie reports.

PARTING SHOT

Lads, seriously. No, I mean it. This whole Krispy Kreme situation – it’s starting to make us look like eejits.

Demand has been so high they’ve had to shut down the 24 hour drive-thru and now they’re shutting the whole gaf around 11.30.

Seriously – behave yourselves.

Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland