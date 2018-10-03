This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Very heavy traffic on N7 in both directions after truck overturns

It’s taking about an hour to get through the congestion.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 12,856 Views 25 Comments
Image: Twitter/@M50Dublin
Image: Twitter/@M50Dublin

TRAFFIC ON THE N7 both in and out of Dublin city is moving extremely slowly after a truck overturned blocking lanes on both sides of the busy national road. 

Gardaí and firefighters are at the scene of the incident which occured at around 3pm this afternoon. 

The truck is back on its wheels now but long delays are still being experienced by motorists in both directions. 

AA Roadwatch urged drivers to avoid the area if possible but said that a number of lanes are back open.

A Twitter account for the M50 stated: “N7 update: overturned truck inbound before J4 Rathcoole is back on its wheels and clean up has started. Right and middle lanes remain closed inbound and the right lane outbound is also closed. Very heavy traffic both directions with over an hour reported to get by it.”

