Irish Aviation Authority launches investigation after 'systems failure' causes closure of Irish airspace

THE IRISH AVIATION Authority has launched an investigation into a problem with the flight radar system at Shannon that caused the closure of part of Irish airspace last night.

Air travel over much of Ireland was suspended for around two hours during a “systems failure”, causing flights to and from Shannon and Cork airports to be disrupted.

Irish airspace reopened at around 10.30pm when a back-up system was deployed to allow take off and landings to resume at Cork and Shannon airports.

Flights from both airports are operating as normal this morning, while flights to and from Dublin Airport – which operates via an independent system – were not affected.

In a statement, the IAA said an investigation into the issue was ongoing and that the operation of services was continuing via back-up systems.

The authority also said that safety was its main priority, and that air traffic was restricted while the issue was being investigated in accordance with normal procedures.

Cork Airport and Shannon said earlier that all flights coming into the airspace of the west and south of Ireland were impacted, with long delays faced by some.

After the suspension was lifted, many flights began to arrive at Shannon and Cork.