This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub

Adam Clarke was out celebrating his 18th birthday when he attacked Ownie O’Connell, the court heard.

By Sonya McLean Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 8,233 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4267130
Image: Shutterstock/Zolnierek
Image: Shutterstock/Zolnierek

AN APPRENTICE ELECTRICIAN who left a schoolmate deaf in one ear after he punched him in a fit of jealousy will be sentenced next month.

Adam Clarke (20) was out celebrating his 18th birthday party in a Dublin nightclub when he saw Ownie O’Connell kissing a girl who was known to both of them.

Witnesses then saw him punch O’Connell in the face, knocking him to the ground, before he hit a second time.

Garda Mark Costello told Ronan Kennedy BL, prosecuting, that one of O’Connell’s friends immediately went to his assistance when he saw he had been knocked unconscious after his head hit the ground. He was bleeding from his mouth.

A second teenager ran to pull Clarke away before security guards moved in.

O’Connell was conscious by the time he arrived at James’s Hospital but he had a cut to his scalp, was vomiting and complaining of dizziness. He was kept in hospital for five days and has been left permanently deaf in his left ear.

Clarke of Ardara Avenue, Donaghmede, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to causing serious harm to Mr O’Connell at the Tivoli Theatre, Francis Street, Dublin 8, on 3 July 2016. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned the case to November 2 next and remanded Clarke on continuing bail.

Costello said Clarke showed no remorse during interview with gardaí and was smiling throughout his questioning. He told gardaí he had no regrets because “it was a great night”.

He said he didn’t know what had happened but said “I think I hit him”. He admitted he saw O’Connell kissing the girl, he wasn’t happy about it and he was angry.

When asked if he would like to apologise for putting his friend in hospital, he replied “no”.

Costello told Kennedy that he later became aware that Clarke visited the victim in hospital during which he accepted that he had hit him with his fist from behind in “an unprovoked assault”.

He said he was really sorry, that he had not meant to do it but he was “jealous” that O’Connell had been with the girl. Costello confirmed that there had been no animosity between O’Connell and Clarke before the assault.

In a victim impact report read out by Kennedy, O’Connell said he was permanently deaf in his left ear and suffered tinnitus.

He said he would need medical attention for the rest of his life. His impairment makes it hard to pay attention to what people are saying when there is background noise.

O’Connell said his final year in school was to be the year “he set the world alight” and achieved top grades but he found that he often didn’t get up to go to school. He felt left out and lonely.

He said he would see Clarke sitting in the same class as if nothing had happened. He didn’t get enough points in his Leaving Certificate to do the course he wanted in college. He couldn’t play football anymore because he would fall over if he tried to kick a ball.

O’Connell said he felt like the “old me was the real me”, he felt like he was “away from normal life”. He said his deafness was a severe impairment that affected both his work and social life.

Dominic McGinn SC, defending, said his client had €2,000 in court as “a concrete indication of his genuine remorse”. He confirmed that there is a civil action before the courts at the moment.

Costello agreed with McGinn that although he believed Clarke had not shown remorse, he had not met with him since his interview.

McGinn told Judge Greally that his client’s position had changed since his arrest and handed in number of testimonials and a physiologist’s report which he said “demonstrates remorse”.

His employer described the assault as out of character for Clarke and the coordinator of a charity that Clarke has done work for described him as “a placid young man who was never in trouble”. Both testimonials said he was “truly remorseful”.

McGinn asked that Clarke “not be condemned for his initial attitude” and the answers he gave during garda interview. He described it as “an isolated act of violence”.

“This is not his character. That is not the story of his life,” submitted counsel.

McGinn asked if his client should have to suffer unreasonably because of that “momentary lapse in his otherwise law-abiding life”. He said Clarke was “an upstanding young man” and spending time in custody would “undermine all that”.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McLean

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    132,514  158
    2
    		Irish airspace reopens but knock on delays may carry on into tomorrow
    54,517  38
    3
    		Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    48,468  0
    Fora
    1
    		A major hospitality firm has been warned over its operation of short-term lets in Dublin
    1,122  0
    2
    		Web Summit has agreed a 10-year deal worth €110m to stay in Lisbon
    167  0
    3
    		Irish-founded fintech firm First Circle has landed $26m to take on Southeast Asia
    79  0
    The42
    1
    		Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    21,217  64
    2
    		Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye
    20,400  26
    3
    		History suggests the potential impact of mental warfare shouldn't be dismissed
    20,108  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Conor McGregor finally responds to his dad being 'none too plussed' with the DART
    6,845  1
    2
    		Brian McFadden and Delta Goodrem used to spit in each other's mouths in public...it's The Dredge
    5,173  1
    3
    		Here's why Ultrabland from Lush is my favourite skincare product of all time
    3,552  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Disgruntled gardaÃ­ vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Disgruntled gardaí vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Arrest over distribution of 'child sex dolls' as gardaí raid 32 premises
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    COURTS
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    GARDAí
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    This woman has been missing from Kildare since Friday
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie