'Our best days lie ahead of us': Here's what Theresa May is expected to say today

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is to give a politically important speech to close the Conservative Party Conference today, reassuring members that the final Brexit deal will be good for Great Britain.

In her speech, the Tory leader is expected to address accusations of a lack of confidence in Britain’s future by senior figures such as Boris Johnson, her former Foreign Minister.

“I passionately believe that our best days lie ahead of us and that our future is full of promise,” she will say, according to pre-released extracts of her speech.

Johnson attracted hundreds to his speech on the future of the party and his vision for Brexit, in what was suspected to be an attempt to become the next Tory leader.

After criticising Theresa May’s Chequers plan, saying it didn’t deliver on what voters wanted, he asked Tory members to support May in going for a better deal which prompted a weak response from the crowd.

May’s Chequers plan, which outlines what the UK government wants from Brexit negotiations, has also been criticised by senior figures in the EU, such as European Council President Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Theresa May prepares her keynote speech in her hotel room. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Last year, May’s closing speech to her party was a bit of a disaster (click here if you’d like to relive it).

During her speech, the letters from a “Building a country that works for everyone” sign on stage fell apart gradually, she was hit by a fit of coughing and had to be handed a strepsil, and a protester handed her a P45 form.

She was also mildly criticised for wearing a bracelet of painted images of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who was a prominent communist and a close friend of Soviet politician Leon Trotsky at the biggest Conservative event in the country.

May’s speeches have been criticised as being repetitive, particularly on the subject of Brexit: “strong and stable government” and “Brexit means Brexit” are the most commonly repeated mantras.

Her speech today is hoped to indicate some room for compromise on Brexit; and how likely a leadership bid is – Johnson’s denials of premier ambitions aside.