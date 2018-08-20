Statue of Obamas unveiled at motorway service station near former president's ancestral home

BARACK OBAMA’S CHIEF speechwriter unveiled a statue of the former President and First Lady, at the visitors centre at The Barack Obama Plaza today.

Cody Keenan was on hand to launch the newest attraction to the motorway services – based just outside of Moneygall, Offaly, Obama’s ancestral home.

Keenan has been a speechwriter for President Barack Obama for more than a decade, rising from a campaign intern in Chicago to Director of Speechwriting at the White House.

The owner of the Plaza, Pat McDonagh, said he is committed to helping ensure the story of Obama’s Irish ancestry and his connection to Moneygall village will be promoted.

“There is still a very deep connection between Barack Obama and the Moneygall area. A lot of tourists that come to our Barack Obama Visitors Centre are keen to learn about his connection with the area. These are tourists from all over the world and they might not have known about his ties to the region.

“This statue of Barack and Michelle will help to strengthen the understanding of those ties. I am delighted with this statue by Mark Rode and I am particularly delighted that the former President’s chief speechwriter, Cody Keenan, was on hand to unveil it.”