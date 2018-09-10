This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Presidential hopeful Peter Casey is travelling by helicopter to council meetings

Candidates need the backing of four local authorities to get on the presidential ballot paper.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 10 Sep 2018, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 9,588 Views 57 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4228438
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

BUSINESSMAN PETER CASEY is using a helicopter today to travel to and from three council meetings in order to ask councillors for their support to get on the presidential ballot paper.

A spokesperson for the Dragons’ Den investor said that because of “back-to-back” council meetings, “logistically, it would be impossible to cover the ground by road”.

“As he has no control over the timing of council meetings,” a statement said, “he has incurred the expense in order to present his case to the local representatives, thereby supporting the democratic process.”

Council meetings are on today at similar times in a number of councils including Monaghan, Galway and Offaly.

Another presidential hopeful, journalist Gemma O’Doherty, had complained on Twitter last week about several council meetings being held across the country on one day.

“…Presidential candidates are expected to be in Monaghan, Fingal, Kilkenny, Offaly, Galway and Mayo on the same day. This is disrespectful to the office of Head of State and the electorate but yet another example of how democracy in Ireland is broken.”

Casey’s spokesperson said that a helicopter “obviously reduces travelling time, so that he can address all three [in Monaghan, Galway and Offaly], affording the local authorities the opportunity to hear from as many candidates as possible”.

When asked by TheJournal.ie whether Casey was giving any of his fellow candidates a lift to those same council meetings, his spokesperson said that he wasn’t. 

This afternoon, fellow Dragons’ Den judge Seán Gallagher received his fourth nomination, which secured his name on the ballot. Wexford, Roscommon, Leitrim and Mayo county councils have backed Gallagher.

Carlow and Meath county councils voted for another Dragons’ Den contestant Gavin Duffy as their preferred candidate.

Independent Senator Joan Freeman got the support of Cork City Council last week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Warnings of 'catastrophic flooding' as Florence upgraded to category 4 hurricane
    717  0
    2
    		Presidential hopeful Peter Casey is travelling by helicopter to council meetings
    9,246  55
    3
    		The 5 at 5: Monday
    3,129  2
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    107  0
    2
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    3,522  0
    3
    		Australian firm Ignition Advice is building Ireland as its post-Brexit 'springboard' to Europe
    307  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Munster man Casey makes Top 14 debut as Zebo and Ryan score tries
    1,705  0
    2
    		In pics: Cork's All-Ireland heroes bring the O'Duffy Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    1,070  0
    3
    		'I was just praying it went over': Cork's All-Ireland final hero on game-winning free
    1,077  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Paramore announced that they will no longer be performing 'anti-feminist' tune Misery Business
    40  0
    2
    		Brian McFadden apologised for his 'arrogant' remark about speed limits after criticism from a road safety charity
    572  0
    3
    		Childish Gambino says his 'heart is broken' following the death of Mac Miller
    2,921  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    Drugs in Ireland - what did we take before, what are we taking now?
    CORK
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters
    As it happened: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie final
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you think quotas should be introduced in local elections?
    Poll: Do you think quotas should be introduced in local elections?
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Is the Trump baby balloon a good way to protest his visit?
    POLL
    Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?
    Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?
    Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?
    Poll: How often do you read a book?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie