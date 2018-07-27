This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
4,000 Eucharistic ministers who are 'steady on their feet' needed for Pope's Mass

Pope Francis is set to celebrate Mass at the Phoenix Park next month.

By Órla Ryan Friday 27 Jul 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,836 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4148953
THE WORLD MEETING of Families is seeking 4,000 Eucharistic ministers to volunteer at the Pope’s Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park next month.

In a post on its website, the WMOF states: “We are seeking the generous help of around 4,000 ministers of Holy Communion to volunteer for one day to be Christ’s disciples helping to give the Bread of Life to the people at this historic Papal Mass.

“This is open to any of those who are already trained and assisting with the distribution of Holy Communion in their own parishes. We are looking for the help of lay people, priests, deacons and religious Ministers of Holy Communion.”

The statement notes that in the region of 500,000 people could attend the Mass on Sunday, 26 August.

As reported in the Irish Catholic, volunteers wishing to apply “need to be already trained and functioning ministers of Holy Communion” and must be garda-vetted before the event.

‘Steady on your feet’

The WMOF statement continues: “You will need to be steady on your feet. Although there will be some plastic tracking laid down, much of the distribution will be done in the grassy corrals of the Phoenix Park Papal Mass site.”

It notes that preparation for the Mass has been underway for several months, and that “well over half a million hosts” as well as 4,500 ciboria (chalice-like instruments where the communion hosts will be kept) will be available.

“It is our hope that we will be able to distribute whatever Holy Communion is left over from the Papal Mass to hospitals and nursing homes all over the island, so that those who weren’t able to be present and who followed the Mass on television can receive from this tremendous Godly event,” the statement adds.

More information can be read here.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

