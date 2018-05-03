  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Portiuncula Hospital review found 'serious management errors' made in cases of 10 babies

The report looked at 18 cases of maternity care at the Galway hospital.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 3 May 2018, 6:23 PM
29 minutes ago 1,065 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3993238
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A REPORT HAS found a number of failings in relation to a Galway hospital’s maternity care services.

Among the failings were a lack of consultants at weekends, insufficient training among locum doctors, a lack of communication between healthcare professionals and an absence of open disclosure with patients and their families.

In their report published today, the Saolta Group which oversees Portiuncula hospital said that the clinical review had found that “serious errors in management occurred in ten cases that would have probably made a difference to the outcome for those babies”.

Other failings included in some of the 18 cases reviewed:

  • Failure in some cases to expedite delivery of the baby and a prolonged decision to delivery interval
  • Failure to appropriately escalate care to the obstetric consultant (meaning a failure to recognise an emergency)
  • Poor system for contacting the paediatric staff on-call for resuscitation of the sick baby (poor communication).

A clinical review into maternity services at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe was published this afternoon after a three-year delay.

It examined cases such as Lorraine and Warren Reilly‘s daughters Amber and Asha, who died two years apart at the hospital.

Another baby, 11-month-old Eoghan, was left with severe disabilities after delays with his treatment (which occured at a Bank Holiday weekend). His parents Theresa and Ronan Dunne settled their High Court action against the HSE for €2.4 million in July 2016.

Background

In 2014 six babies born at Portiuncula University Hospital were referred for therapeutic hypothermia (that’s out of a total of 1,983 births).

Therapeutic hypothermia is a treatment for oxygen deprivation at birth; lowering their body temperature to 33C-34C for 72 hours significantly reduces the risk of long term damage, disability or death.

The spike in those referrals prompted an internal clinical review of those cases and ones related to it.

After the initial review, a further 12 cases involving 10 families were included. They related to a range of different events at the hospital in a seven-year period between 2008 and 2014.

The final review involved 18 cases and a total of 16 families.

Table mat Source: Report

The author of the report Prof JJ Walker told RTÉ News that the majority of care given at Portiuncula over the 10 year period under review was “good and very safe”.

Dr Pat Nash, Group Chief Clinical Director Saolta University Health Care Group and the Review Commissioner apologised to families:

On behalf of the Saolta Group, I have again offered the families involved our deepest apologies for the distress and suffering they have endured.We know that this has been a deeply traumatic process for them which has been compounded by the length of time this complex review process took to complete.

Recommendations

A number of appointments have been made at the hospital:

  • Over the last three years, the number of obstetricians on site has increased from three to five
  • Five additional non-consultant hospital doctors have also been appointed to the maternity unit
  • A Practice Development Midwife is place to support and progress quality improvements, audit and training, and a number of staff are currently progressing through advanced clinical courses
  • A specialist bereavement midwife for the unit has been appointed and that person will begin in the next month.

The full report is available here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
56,097  0
2
UK government defeated after Lords vote for powers to reject hard Irish border
53,377  63
3
Council told by Housing Department not to include people it says are homeless in monthly figures
49,597  92
Fora
1
One of Ireland's largest developers wants another crack at building 900 homes in south Dublin
482  0
2
A Dublin medtech startup has raised nearly €2m for its Canadian expansion
167  0
3
‘The idea came at the right time - it was just before we were planning to emigrate’
123  0
The42
1
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
67,334  65
2
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
38,474  123
3
Sale Sharks insist there's 'no substance' to Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding link
31,384  0
DailyEdge
1
A guy told his date to 'shut up' when she tried to pay on First Dates, and she wasn't a bit impressed
7,698  1
2
Meghan Markle's brother wrote a letter to Prince Harry telling him not to marry her and it's saltiest thing ever
7,692  1
3
FYI: Argos is selling a dupe of Meghan Markle's engagement ring for less than 20 quid
6,238  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
COURTS
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told
Man stole over €14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
HSE
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
HEALTH
How are abortions carried out?
How are abortions carried out?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie