This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Mary' is recovering from cancer and her mortgage - in €29k arrears - has been sold to a vulture fund

‘Mary’ has been out of work since her cancer diagnosis. She had no idea her mortgage was to be sold to a vulture fund.

By Christina Finn Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 6:30 AM
14 minutes ago 501 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4181772
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

‘MARY’ IS IN her 50s, she is divorced, she is recovering from cancer and her mortgage with PTSB has just been sold to a vulture fund.

Earlier this months, PTSB confirmed it has sold its controversial Project Glas loan portfolio to an affiliate of the so-called vulture fund Lone Star for around €1.3 billion.

The portfolio contains 10,700 home loans, which the bank has dubbed as “non-performing loans”.

A total of 7,400 are owner-occupier mortgages, while 3,300 are buy-to-let properties.

The sale to Start Mortgages – Lone Star’s affiliate – has been widely criticised by the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, Fianna Fáil and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross.

Since then, Ulster Bank has sold 5,200 mortgages to US firm Cerberus, in a move that critics equate to throwing people ”to the wolves”. One of the main concerns is over the lack of regulation.

Many of the so-called vulture funds are international pension and equity funds which are not regulated in Ireland. Subsidiaries or third-party fund managers, who are regulated to do business in Ireland, manage loan books on behalf of the vulture fund.

Questions have now been raised about the type of mortgage-holders who find themselves sold to vulture funds.

The bank and government narrative goes that only “non-performing” loans are sold in the bundle. However, politicians are questioning such statements, saying their offices have been inundated with calls from concerned constituents.

While some are in arrears, other are not. There are also those who were in the middle of doing deals with the banks only to find their loans sold off days or weeks later.

The Department of Finance has stated that is has assurances from Start Mortgages that deals made with PTSB will be honoured.

Previously, the minister stated that he is “conscious” that some customers that have restructured their mortgages with their bank may need to engage with the new lender.

The person behind the figures 

‘Mary’ (who wishes to remain anonymous) is one of the thousands of people who have been told that PTSB sold their loans.

“I can’t believe this has happened to me. My nerves are gone and I don’t need this worry. I am afraid the cancer will come back due to all the stress of this,” she told TheJournal.ie.

Mary said she doesn’t have any dealings with her husband, but lives in her home with her two grown-up children. They have lived in the same house for the past 32 years.

“I want to ask them why they did this to me, because I have all the letters and phone calls to show that I was engaging with them,” she said.

Mary had a lumpectomy in 2012 but the cancer returned in 2015 and she had to have a mastectomy.

“I have only been recovering properly from the treatment since last year. I am still in agony and pain, and now this is making it worse,” said Mary.

“In 2010, I was working up until then. I was working and paying the mortgage and then I was forced out of work when I fell ill,” she explained, adding that the message being portrayed in the media is that people who have been sold on are in large-scale arrears.

“That’s not the case, it certainly isn’t for me,” said Mary.

“Altogether, I owed Permanent TSB €29,000,” she told TheJournal.ie, explaining that she was in arrears with her payments.

Related Reads

14.08.18 'We own some of the banks, but we don't run the banks': Minister says government can't stop vulture fund sales
08.08.18 'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed
01.08.18 Calls for Dáil to be recalled after PTSB sell thousands of home loans to vulture fund

She owes €21,000 on her mortgage and another €8,000 on a loan, which she said she got on the back of her mortgage to do up the house a number of years ago.

“I made a deal with PTSB last November, where they put me on interest-only payments for 17 months. I went to a solicitor with this proposal for some help, and I thought all was grand.”

In May, Mary said she was asked to sign more papers, adding that the payments were to be fixed at a low amount for an extended fixed period.

This was over the phone and I was told that I would get the papers sent out to me. Then I got this letter last Friday to say my mortgage had been sold to Start Mortgages.

My nerves are gone. I have been into them [PTSB], I have been in contact, we had a deal done. I have it in black and white, so they can’t say I wasn’t engaging.

Other than the letter telling her the mortgage has been sold to a vulture fund, Mary hasn’t heard from the bank she has been banking with for over 30 years.

I was their customer for a long time and I haven’t heard anything. They didn’t even tell me when we were discussing the latest deal and payments that there was a possibility they would sell me off to a vulture fund. Nothing was flagged or mentioned to me.

I am afraid. I don’t want to move anywhere else. I don’t know if this new crowd will stick with the deal. I signed papers for that agreement, are they now allowed to back out on it, is that allowed?

Mary said she is now worried for her children who live with her.

“They keep saying ‘Ma, don’t worry about it, it won’t happen, we won’t lose the house’. But they are oblivious. They don’t understand. I can’t fix this. This isn’t something I can solve myself. I can’t do this on my own,” she said.

“Sure there isn’t even a hope of my grown up children buying their own home the way things are now,” she added.

Mary said she wants to stay in her home as it is close to the hospital where she gets treatment.

“I am not going to lose my home for €29,000 – where am I going to go. I want to keep a roof over my head. I don’t know how many years I have left, but I know one thing. I don’t trust anyone anymore. Not the banks, not the politicians. Look what they have done to me.

“It is great for them, the politicians, jetting here and there. Who cares? All they do is talk and talk but they don’t actually do anything.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dozens of 'non-existent' emails between former Minister for Justice and PR firm discovered
    57,426  77
    2
    		High Court challenge launched to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    39,797  30
    3
    		Stormy Daniels explains why she pulled out of Celebrity Big Brother at last minute
    27,065  21
    Fora
    1
    		A 'struggling' wing of Dundrum centre will be turned into a new food and drinks quarter
    4,850  0
    2
    		'A car crash nearly ended our business on day one. I was worried we'd be a laughing stock of Galway'
    364  0
    3
    		House of Fraser has cancelled all of its outstanding online orders
    416  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,643  3
    2
    		Premier League referee quits aged 32 due to 'change in his personal circumstances'
    18,147  10
    3
    		Champions Leinster to open European defence against Wasps, Munster begin with trip to Exeter
    16,452  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kris Jenner had her say on Tammy Hembrow, the model who was hospitalised after Kylie's 21st
    15,381  0
    2
    		8 true crime podcasts you should sink your teeth into that aren't Serial
    4,268  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,437  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    PROPERTY
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    New Zealand passes law banning sales of homes to most foreigners
    Attempt to stop Georgian house being replaced with 'crude and insensitive' apartment block
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    COURT
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    HOUSING
    Dublin rental prices now â¬500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    HAP: Landlords are just turning around and saying, 'Someone else is after coming in with cash'
    Family who spent night in garda station offered three-bedroom apartment on trial basis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie