Nationwide protests take place demanding better treatment of women in the justice system

Protesters at the first march on Thursday.

LARGE CROWDS HAVE gathered across the country this afternoon to protest the treatment of women in the justice system.

The crowds gathered in the wake of the not guilty verdicts in the trial of Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison earlier this week.

In Dublin, demonstrators marched from the Central Bank to the Department for Justice demanding changes to the criminal justice system – especially how rape cases are handled.

Similar protests took place across the country including in Cork and in Eyre Square, Galway.

A number of speeches were also given on the steps of the Department of Justice. The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has urged the Government to collect more informative data on sexual assaults.

The fallout from Wednesday’s verdicts is continuing.

Two people were questioned by police in the North, over allegedly naming the complainant in the trial.

Elsewhere, solicitors representing Paddy Jackson have issued a notice of intention to sue Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

The statement issued by KRW Law, based in Belfast, says it had “no option” but to issue the notice due to the alleged “defamatory comments made by him in the immediate aftermath of the jury’s verdict”.

Senior Associate Marie Hans confirmed that “pre-action libel correspondence against a named senator in the Republic of Ireland” has been issued.