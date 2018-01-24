All-female line-ups: RTÉ have made changes to the Late Debate and the News at One

Source: RTÉ

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED a number of changes to three of their current affairs shows, so now there is an all-female panel of presenters for the Late Debate and the News at One.

The Late Debate, which airs from 10-11pm on weekdays, will have three new female presenters: former Newstalk host Sarah McInerney will present the show on Tuesday nights; investigative journalist Katie Hannon will present it on Wednesdays, while television reporter Fionnuala Sweeney will present the show on Thursdays.

One of the shows former presenters, Cormac Ó hEadhra, will present Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra, taking Claire Byrne’s former place as host (that airs between 1-2pm).

Claire Byrne will now co-present the weekday News at One show with Áine Lawlor.

The changes will take place from February.

In October the national broadcaster announced another all-female line up for the Six-One News, when Caitríona Perry and Keelin Shanley took over from Brian Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin.