  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russian athletes won't march under their own flag at Olympic closing ceremony

The decision follows two doping violations.

By Associated Press Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 7:34 AM
7 hours ago 13,708 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3870970
Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany.
Image: Jae C. Hong
Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany.
Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany.
Image: Jae C. Hong

THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC Committee has upheld the ban of Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Games because of doping, denying the 168 athletes competing here as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” the right to march in the closing ceremony under their country’s flag.

The IOC’s full membership unanimously approved the recommendation of the executive board just hours before the final competition and the closing ceremony. Fifty-two of the IOC’s 100 members were present for the vote on the fallout from the massive Russian doping scandal, which has tarnished the IOC and raised doubts about its ability to protect clean athletes.

The IOC repeatedly said going into the Olympics that Russian athletes had been “rigorously tested,” implying they were unlikely to fail drug tests.

IOC President Thomas Bach said a condition for Russia’s reinstatement was no further positive drug tests at these Olympics. Two of the four athletes who tested positive in Pyeongchang were Russian, including a curler who had to return his bronze medal.

“The IOC executive board decided first not to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee for the closing ceremony,” Bach said, “therefore, no delegation of the Russian Olympic Committee will have taken part in these Olympic Winter Games.”

The IOC holds testing samples for 10 years, often uncovering positive cases years after medals had been awarded. The IOC did not bring up this contingency in considering Russia’s possible reinstatement.

Russia was banned from the Olympics in December because of widespread doping at the 2014 Sochi Games. The IOC left open the possibility of reinstatement ahead of the closing ceremony if the Russians met a series of criteria, and Russian athletes were allowed to participate under the Olympic flag.

Pyeongchang Olympics Figure Skating Gala Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of the Olympic Athletes of Russia perform during the figure skating exhibition gala in the Gangneung Ice Arena. Source: Felipe Dana

IOC member Nicole Hoevertsz from Aruba and head of the Russia implementation group said the Russian delegation met many of the criteria required for reinstatement during the Olympics.

The two failed drug tests, however, were too much.

“Despite a good collaboration from the OAR delegation to respond to these (doping) cases in a prompt and transparent way, the implementation group was convinced that these cases caused significant concern,” Hoevertsz said.

The Russia ban and the positive doping results have been a distraction during the entire Pyeongchang Olympics. They also disrupted the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics.

Bach has defended the right of individual athletes to be judged separately and shied away from collective punishment. His stand has been seen as “soft on Russia” by many who called for an outright ban.

“We have to draw a line and look toward the future,” Hoevertsz said. “It is never going to be business as usual any more in the world of sport and in Russia. Many changes have been made and many changes still have to be made.”

Shamil Tarpischev, an IOC member from Russia, blamed the positive test on “the lack of cultural education. These cases are isolated and we are running our own investigation.”

He also tried to draw a line under the scandal.

“We believe this should be the end of this big problem,” Tarpischev added.

Read: Woman buys Irish painting worth up to $10,000 at US thrift store for just $1

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being': British actress Emma Chambers dies aged 53
162,965  41
2
Quiz: Which Irish town is this?
44,636  22
3
A film about the Irish famine premiered this week and the reviews are... mixed
36,845  87
Fora
1
The Irish food board will pay UK influencers thousands a year to plug mushrooms
297  0
2
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
169  0
3
Why the Irish family business sector could be 'cleaned out' in a generation
162  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Dublin, Monaghan v Tyrone - Saturday GAA match tracker
63,995  19
2
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
41,203  97
3
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
39,167  49
DailyEdge.ie
1
Pick some chocolate and we'll give you a movie just released on Netflix to watch
11,372  1
2
10 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet at every Irish wedding
8,784  1
3
Here's why Netflix's Queer Eye is less of a makeover show, and more a lesson in queer culture
5,548  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
Guatemalan mother caught with cocaine-soaked shirts at Dublin Airport jailed for three years
Judge extends sentence suspension so woman who stole €460k can join support scheme
DUBLIN
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
OPINION
Expert advice on what to say to a friend or colleague who is recently bereaved
Expert advice on what to say to a friend or colleague who is recently bereaved
Is staying on top of the news important? One married couple give polar opposite views
A single tomato plant can produce 200 tomatoes in a season, here's how to sow them

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie