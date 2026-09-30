Macklemore's Dublin date on his Free Palestine Tour has completely sold out

THE DUBLIN DATE on Macklemore’s Free Palestine Tour has completely sold out.

The rapper announced the 3Arena date last week with Paris and London also confirmed as stops.

Macklemore made headlines earlier this month when he was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after his chants of ‘Free Palestine’.

Fans took to social media reporting that tickets for 26 October sold out within “5 minutes”.

Several expressed frustration that despite being high up in the queue once the sale started at 10am, they couldn’t secure tickets.

There were two presales this week for the gig, one through signing up on Macklemore’s website and one through the three+ app.

Macklemore joined Sheeran on tour in two venues across the US earlier this month and used both performances to advocate for Palestinians, wearing a keffiyeh and calling for peace.

After Macklemore was dropped from the tour, all of Sheeran’s support acts pulled out in solidarity with the US rapper.

Sheeran was accused of failing to stand up to the stadium owners, led by billionaire businessman Robert Kraft.

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Macklemore previously said that Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium, told Sheeran that Macklemore “would not be allowed to perform in his stadium”.

“Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues,” said Macklemore.

Sheeran addressed the controversy in his first gig since Macklemore was cancelled as a support act and acknowledged that he made “mistakes”.

In a comment on social media when he announced the tour, Macklemore said: “If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it’s that something has shifted over the last three years.”

He said there has been a “collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now”.

He added: “Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves and be in community.

“To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it.”

Macklemore said that being dropped as a support artist for Sheeran was “bigger than one artist or one stage”.

“When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention.”

He then quipped that his “schedule freed up a bit” and he has been “reaching out to artists who have shown up and used their stages to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences”.