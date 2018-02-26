  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One a day: 330 planes carrying weapons landed in Shannon Airport last year

Dublin TD Clare Daly said that the figures were “absolutely disgraceful”, but “not a bit surprising”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 26 Feb 2018, 6:15 AM
11 hours ago 23,075 Views 85 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3861764
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT APPROVED 334 applications for military flights to land in Shannon Airport in 2017, representing over a third of the total number of exemptions across all Irish airports for the year.

Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly described the figures as “utterly, utterly shameful”, and clear evidence that “Shannon is a de facto American military base”.

As a neutral country, Ireland refrains from taking part in other countries’ military operations, as stated by the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross:

“Under the terms of the Air Navigation (Carriage of Munitions of War, Weapons and Dangerous Goods) Order 1973 the carriage of weapons and munitions of war is prohibited in any civil aircraft in Irish airspace and on board any Irish registered aircraft, unless an exemption is granted by the Minister.”

Airlines that wish to carry weapons or munitions through Irish airspace or airports are allowed to apply for an exemption to let them refuel.

Shannon Airport in particular has been the focus of attention under this exemption, as the US military has been using it since 2002 for flights en route to the Middle East.

Last year, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport received 340 applications for exemptions under the Air Navigation Order 1973 for flights seeking to land at Shannon Airport. 334 of these applications were granted, and six were refused.

Across the country, a total of 944 applications were received for exemption – 919 of these were approved and 25 were rejected. Two were withdrawn.

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross gave the figures in response to a Parliamentary Question from Clare Daly about Shannon Airport last week.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Daly said that the figures were “absolutely disgraceful”, but “not a bit surprising”.

“Despite the huge numbers of weapons exemptions issued, and the fact that thousands of US troops pass through Shannon every month, the government continues to deny that Shannon is a de facto American military base, even though it’s patently obvious that’s what it’s operating as.

They continue to peddle the absolute fiction that these American aircraft and the troops on them are just passing through on their holidays – when the number of exemptions issued to allow the aircraft to carry weapons makes it absolutely crystal clear that they’re engaged in military exercises.

“It is an utterly, utterly shameful situation in a neutral country.”

In his address to the Dáil, the Transport Minister said that the Chicago Convention states that “no civil aircraft may carry munitions of war over a state without that state’s permission”.

But in accordance with the provisions of the 1973 Order, airlines can apply for exemptions from the Irish State up to 48 hours prior to the flight.

“My department seeks the views of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in relation to foreign policy issues and the Department of Justice and Equality in relation to security issues.

The IAA is consulted in relation to aviation safety issues for applications involving munitions that are also categorised as dangerous goods. If any of these bodies objects, an exemption will generally not be granted.

Ross also said that the ongoing internal review of the Air Navigation Order 1973 – which seeks to ascertain whether aspects of the Order can been changed – will be completed in the coming weeks.

“I should point out that the internal review is examining the Statutory Instrument primarily from an administrative and legal perspective,” he said.

“There is no proposal to change the long-standing government policy of permitting aircraft used by the defence forces of various nations to transit through Irish airspace and airports, subject to appropriate terms and conditions.”

Read: Ireland has refused 19 applications to carry weapons through Ireland this year

Read: Shannonwatch asks Shane Ross why ‘plane on way to Nato air base’ was allowed to stop in Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (85)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange snow-ice warning issued for seven counties as temperatures set to plunge to -7
122,273  94
2
Five people dead after explosion in Leicester
77,667  28
3
'No indication at this stage' that incident in Leicester was terror related - police
59,255  59
Fora
1
A huge investment firm has taken control of Ireland's biggest hotel
575  0
2
Aer Lingus passengers will have to pay up to €60 for the return of lost items
418  0
3
Turnover at the construction firm that built the Helix topped €200m last year
103  0
The42
1
Jamie Heaslip announces his retirement with immediate effect
56,298  103
2
'I genuinely don’t have any regrets. I’m honest enough to realise that I didn’t put in the work'
47,301  6
3
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
27,414  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 things Irish people have absolutely no time for (and never will)
12,542  1
2
The outrageous extension on last night's Room to Improve certainly divided viewers
12,103  5
3
17 tweets every Irish person can relate to about getting older
7,570  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Data retrieved from Chilean drug lord's phones led to arrest of Irish men in Amsterdam
Gardaí find 'no suspicious circumstances' around death of 71-year-old man in Donegal
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
RTÉ
RTÃ Head of Sport Ryle Nugent announces he will depart his post in June
RTÉ Head of Sport Ryle Nugent announces he will depart his post in June
'I genuinely don’t have any regrets. I’m honest enough to realise that I didn’t put in the work'
Before Ted: What was it like to work with Dermot Morgan?
OPINION
'Militant, hard-liners or Nazis' - How those challenging the status quo are labelled
'Militant, hard-liners or Nazis' - How those challenging the status quo are labelled
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie