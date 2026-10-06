Two men arrested for alleged drone drugs delivery at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as gardaí investigate an attempted smuggling operation using a drone at Portlaoise Prison campus.

It is understood that the incident happened today at 3pm when gardaí responded to a report of the men attempting to fly a drone into the prison.

A garda spokesman confirmed that gardaí arrested two men, and they are currently detained for questioning. The garda statement said investigations are ongoing.

“A drone and a package containing suspected cannabis and tablets, as well as mobile phones, were seized.

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“Two males, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested and are being detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

“The suspected drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman said.

It is understood that the drone was recovered with the assistance of firefighters.

A prison service spokesman said: “The Irish Prison Service can confirm it is working with An Garda Síochána to recover a drone that crashed into the Irish Prison Service College, Portlaoise.

“As the matter is subject to Garda investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further.”