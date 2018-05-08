We made it! For the first time in five years, Ireland has qualified for the Eurovision final

Source: Armando Franca/PA Images

IRELAND HAS MADE it to this year’s Eurovision final.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy was our entrant this year, and was the 18th performer of the evening with his song Together.

He was up against 19 acts from the likes of the heavily fancied Israel, Croatia, Belgium and Belarus in tonight’s first semi-final in Lisbon.

Of these, only 10 were voted to go to the final.

Ireland’s entry Together was penned by Mark Caplice, Laura Elizabeth Hughes and O’Shaughnessy.

The last act from Ireland to reach the Eurovision final was Ryan Dolan, with the song Only Love Survives in 2013. Since then, the likes of Molly Sterling and Nicky Byrne have fallen at the semi-final hurdle.

The grand final takes place this Saturday.