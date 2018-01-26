  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 27 January, 2018
Two men injured in south Dublin shooting

A search of the area is under way.

By TheJournal.ie Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 10:27 PM
11 hours ago 162,087 Views 117 Comments
Image: Christine Bohan/TheJournal.ie
Image: Christine Bohan/TheJournal.ie

TWO MEN HAVE been injured in a shooting incident in south Dublin.

The two men were shot but their condition is unknown.

The incident took place around the South Circular Road area of Dublin. A boxing event was taking place at the nearby National Stadium.

It is understood the shooting is linked to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Stadium management has declined to make a statement to TheJournal.ie.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

The shooting began outside the stadium when the target fled down the South Circular Road towards Griffith College. An attacker followed targets down St Alban’s Road and fired shots there.

A search of the area is under way, with two attackers believed to have been involved.

Two cars have been found burnt out in the city – a Mercedes in Dunsink and a Lexus in the Ferndale area.

Some of the attendees from outside Dublin couldn’t take their cars out of the cordoned area so have to wait for gardaí to finish with the scene before going home.

Reporting from Christine Bohan, Gavan Casey, Paul Hosford, Garreth MacNamee, Sean Murray and Sinead O’Carroll

TheJournal.ie Team

COMMENTS (117)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
