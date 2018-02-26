Here are the plans in place to get Ireland through Storm Emma

THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY COORDINATION Group has outlined the plans that are in place to ensure people can get through the approaching snow storm with as little disruption to their lives as possible.

The group, which brings together various organisations and public agencies, met earlier this morning and in a media briefing afterwards, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government said the government is “well prepared”.

The storm, which has been referred to as The Beast from the East, was named Storm Emma by Portuguese forecasters and although Hector was next on Ireland’s storm name list, reporters were told officials here will stick with Portuguese name this week.

Minister Murphy said there is “an exceptionally cold weather event on our doorstep and it will have an impact on the country”. This morning a Status Orange snow-ice warning was issued for seven counties in the east of Ireland.

Murphy warned that the weather will get progressively worse, with heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s difficult to forecast everything because you are facing nature,” he said. “The closest comparison we have from the forecast at the moment is the event in 1982.”

He said the NECG will be meeting every day this week and will revise its advice as the situation progresses. Murphy said the storm has the potential to be upgraded to a Status Red weather warning and if this happens it will have a “cascading effect”, particularly in relation to public transport.

His advice to people is to ensure they are well prepared – put batteries in the torch, ensure there is enough fuel and basic food supplies at home and wrap up warm. He also asked people to check on vulnerable or elderly neighbours to ensure they have everything they need and are warm enough in the coming days.

Evelyn Cusack says there is still a degree of uncertainty but they are expecting blizzards later in this week. Also confirms we are calling the storm Emma.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack said the snow showers are expected to begin tomorrow night and early Wednesday morning. Temperatures may drop as low as -6.

Although she could not give an estimation of how much snow may fall, she said it will be “a lot”.

Rough sleepers

More than 100 additional emergency beds have been opened up and outreach teams will be out encouraging homeless individuals to seek shelter at night.

The Minister asked members of the public in Dublin to notify the homeless executive if they see people sleeping rough around the city.

Schools

For now, schools have not been advised to close, but this may change.

If it is upgraded to Status Red, school buses will no longer be running and schools will have to shut. This is more likely at the end of this week and in southern and eastern areas.

It will be up to individual schools to notify parents of the decision.

Roads

Sean O’Neill of Transport Infrastructure Ireland said there are “ample supplies” of salt for the roads – 120,000 tonnes to be exact.

However, he said many local or regional roads may not get salted or ploughed as the national network will be the priority.

Garda Superintendent John Ferris asked road users to be aware that these conditions will require them to slow down and to take extra time to get to their destination.

“Use common sense, use the next day or two to get your car ready – if your car is not roadworthy, get it roadworthy – use public transport, plan your journeys, particularly on Thursday and Friday when it looks like it will be very challenging on the roads,” he said.

Garda Superintendent John Ferris tells members of the public to slow down and "use common sense" during the severe weather. Give yourself extra time to travel and use public transport if your car is not prepared for this kind of weather.

He advised drivers to keep water in their car, as well as warm clothing and high visibility jackets and to keep an eye out for vulnerable road users.

Drivers are also advised to look at their car’s manual to check what kind of safety assist features their vehicle has.

Public Transport

All of the transport operations have emergency plans and will be meeting this week.

Dublin Airport is not currently expecting to have to close, but this depends on the level of snow that falls on Thursday and Friday.

Equally Irish Rail and Bus Éireann are not anticipating major disruption to services if the warnings remain at Yellow or Orange levels. However, if it is upgraded to Status Red, they will have to reassess.

Irish Rail will have crews working to clear snow, but if it is falling faster than it can be cleared, services will be impacted.

Bus Éireann is working to ensure it has adequate grit. School transport services will only be suspended in the event of a Status Red Warning.

Farming

The farming community has been advised to ensure farmyards are gritted and clear so it is safe for use for supplies coming and going, and for the family living there.

In relation to access to water for animals, pipes should be properly insulated. Farmers should also ensure there is adequate shelter for animals that are outdoors.

For more information about preparing for the storm, visit winterready.ie.