  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Speaking English, Irish, French and German, Leo sets out stall on Brexit in big EU speech

Varadkar addressed corporation tax and migration in his speech.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 10:20 AM
5 hours ago 20,254 Views 108 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3801724
Image: EU Parliament TV
Image: EU Parliament TV

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has addressed the EU parliament in Strasbourg this morning and discussed Brexit, corporation tax and the North’s unique status.

Varadkar was the first leader to give his speech in the first debate on the future of Europe.

In his 15 minute address, Varadkar spoke in English, Irish, French and German as he heralded the advances Ireland had made due to the nation joining the union.

Varadkar thanked those EU negotiators who helped him and his party during the ‘hard border’ Brexit negotiations at the end of last year.

He said:

“The Irish people are profoundly grateful for the unswerving support of this parliament.

In particular, I want to thank your President, Antonio Tajani; your Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt; the leader of the EPP, Manfred Weber, the head of my own political family in Europe; and all the other political groups who have been so supportive.

Varadkar described the unique position the North finds itself with regards to Brexit – how the majority in the six counties voted to remain and that the majority of the then-elected MLAs in Stormont wanted to remain in the customs union.

He said that it is likely that the majority of people living in the North will remain European citizens after Brexit, because of their “unique status as dual Irish/British citizens under the Good Friday Agreement”.

He said the Brexit breakthrough achieved before Christmas means that the United Kingdom has guaranteed that, whatever its future relationship with the European Union, a hard border on the island of Ireland will be avoided.

Varadkar added:

As the negotiations move forward, we will continue to rely on your support and solidarity as we work to ensure that what has been promised in theory is delivered in practice.  There can be no backsliding.

His wide-ranging speech to the parliament also took in aspects of Irish policy which have been controversial to EU partners – namely corporation tax.

However, he did make the point that countries which generate tax should be able to spend that tax in their own national interest.

He said: “My strong view is that national taxes that fund national budgets should be determined by national parliaments and governments.

“Equally strong is my view that corporations should pay their fair share of tax. We cannot tolerate a situation where large companies can avoid paying any taxes anywhere.

That’s as true for American tech companies as it is for European car manufacturers, or for international aerospace and defence companies.

Read: Taoiseach criticised for visiting ‘undemocratic’ Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (108)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mother 'perplexed' after she and husband arrested over keeping their 13 children 'captive'
98,677  54
2
Here's how much the CEOs of Ireland's biggest companies earn
69,495  77
3
Ireland's 30-year love affair with Home & Away: A shot of vitamin D in our poxy winter
46,302  27
Fora
1
'The notion you can work seven days straight is simply rubbish'
739  0
2
Dealz: 'Our clothes brand is more than strong enough to compete with Penneys'
431  0
3
Celtic Tiger-era office rents will soon become the new normal for Dublin
136  0
The42
1
Larmour set to be included in Joe Schmidt's Six Nations squad
28,222  58
2
'He gave silly instructions for everything, even in training. He was like a robot'
21,492  14
3
All-Ireland winners join and depart squad as Kerry gear up for 2018 campaign
18,599  1
DailyEdge.ie
1
A social influencer has hit back at a Dublin hotel for 'exposing her' asking for a free hotel stay
18,912  17
2
The internet is divided over whether Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian's surrogate
14,129  1
3
The story of a Drogheda woman who married the 'ghost of a 300-year-old pirate' is going global
11,519  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager
There is more than one apology due over the abysmal Kerry Babies saga
EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Poll: Do you make an effort to cut down on single-use coffee cups?
The EU is going to ban single-use coffee cups by 2030
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach to make his own views known on abortion in a 'couple of weeks'
In full: Here’s where our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
RIP
Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies three weeks after car crash
Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies three weeks after car crash
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
'She was magic': Shock and disbelief in Dolores O'Riordan's home town

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie