  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Critically ill adults and children evacuated from besieged region of Syria

The government recently tightened its siege of eastern Ghouta.

By Associated Press Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 7:35 AM
7 hours ago 4,180 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3771804
UN treat a malnourished child in a hospital near Damascus
Image: AP
UN treat a malnourished child in a hospital near Damascus
UN treat a malnourished child in a hospital near Damascus
Image: AP

SYRIA’S GOVERNMENT IS allowing the evacuation of nearly 30 critically ill people from a besieged Damascus suburb, where hundreds requiring medical treatment have been prevented from reaching hospitals minutes away.

The government recently tightened its siege of eastern Ghouta, home to some 400,000 people, leading to severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine as winter sets in.

Ingy Sedky, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Damascus, said four patients were allowed to leave on Tuesday and 25 others are expected to be let out in the coming hours.

It is not clear if all will be evacuated in one batch today or over several days.

The ICRC is partnering with the local Syrian Arab Red Crescent to handle the evacuations. SARC spokeswoman Mona Kurdi said the evacuees arrived in hospitals in government-controlled Damascus, just a few minutes’ drive away.

The Army of Islam, a prominent rebel group in eastern Ghouta, said the critically ill will be evacuated as part of a deal that was conditional on it releasing an equivalent number of captives.

“There are many more people who need to be evacuated. We hope this will be only the beginning,” Sedky said.

Syria Members of Syrian Arab Red Crescent help a woman evacuate Source: AP

The evacuees included three children, as young as one-year-old, and one adult. The patients, who travelled with family members, needed immediate treatment for cancer, kidney failure and haemophilia.

At least five detainees were evacuated from eastern Ghouta late on Tuesday.

Some patients may not be able to leave eastern Ghouta for government-controlled areas, because they either fear conscription into the army or detention for having lived or worked in opposition areas.

Global calls for action

For weeks, the UN has been calling on the government to allow some 500 critically ill people to leave the suburb for treatment and to expand aid groups’ heavily restricted access to the area.

Activists in eastern Ghouta have circulated photos online of severely malnourished children. The UN says one in eight children in eastern Ghouta is going hungry, up from one in 50 in May.

Earlier this month, the UN said 12 people had died waiting for medical evacuation from eastern Ghouta. Their names were on a UN-drawn list submitted to the government six months ago.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government is working with Russia, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, to try and evacuate some 500 people from eastern Ghouta, including about 170 women and children, who are in urgent need of humanitarian or medical assistance. Turkey is a leading supporter of the Syrian opposition.

Rights groups say the government has used siege tactics across Syria to starve local populations and force rebels to surrender, which would amount to a war crime. The government denies the allegations, blaming shortages on rebel groups.

Eastern Ghouta was one of the first areas to rise up against Assad when Arab Spring protests spread across the country in 2011. Government forces surrounded the area in 2013, but tunnels and smuggling allowed residents to bring in food and medical supplies.

Syria A young girl awaits her evacuation Source: AP

The government tightened the noose earlier this year following victories against insurgents in other parts of the country.

Assad’s rule is more secure than at any time since the uprising began, and the opposition is largely confined to the suburbs around Damascus and the northwestern rebel-held Idlib province.

“De-escalation” agreements brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey have reduced the violence in most areas, but efforts to reach a political solution to the conflict remain stalled.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russian-brokered talks slated for next month were crucial for reaching a settlement, and would not interfere with UN-backed negotiations, which have made virtually no progress since they began in 2014.

Several dozen Syrian opposition groups have refused to take part in the Russian talks, accusing Moscow of failing to rein in Assad.

Read: Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for all of Ireland

More: ‘I won’t be running a similar campaign’ – Minister drops ‘Welfare Cheats’ approach, but says €500m fraud figure ‘absolutely accurate’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Three status yellow snow-ice warnings issued as sub-zero temperatures hit the country
58,069  105
2
After 60 years of friendship, these Hawaiian men have discovered they're brothers
35,560  13
3
A last-ditch attempt to save an old pub has stalled a €200m project to overhaul Dublin's Liberties
35,559  32
Fora
1
A last-ditch attempt to save an old pub has stalled a €200m project to overhaul Dublin's Liberties
5,259  0
2
Goldman Sachs is plotting to move one of its London units to Dublin
503  0
3
'I nearly went bust a couple of times - we were totally undercapitalised'
421  0
The42
1
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee
45,698  182
2
‘As a group of players, we knew things had to change’
22,584  1
3
'We were getting phone calls, letters to the house' - Galway boss on personal abuse he received
20,846  25
DailyEdge.ie
1
Niall Horan was on the lash in Mullingar last night because it's Christmas, after all
12,435  1
2
50 Irish women who absolutely killed it in 2017
9,347  10
3
10 of the most ridiculous products that people bought in 2017
8,452  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'It's a TRACKING app, where did those four minutes go?': Complaints made about Dublin Bus
'It's a TRACKING app, where did those four minutes go?': Complaints made about Dublin Bus
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
RUSSIA
Vladimir Putin says St Petersburg supermarket explosion was 'an act of terror'
Vladimir Putin says St Petersburg supermarket explosion was 'an act of terror'
Critically ill adults and children evacuated from besieged region of Syria
Banned for life from the Olympic Games and now stepping down as 2018 World Cup organising chief
LEO VARADKAR
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
Micheál Martin: 'Fianna Fáil will reflect on committee's call for terminations up to 12 weeks'
'I won't be running a similar campaign' - Minister drops 'Welfare Cheats' approach, but says €500m fraud figure 'absolutely accurate'
CHRISTMAS
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie