  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's heartbreaking' - locals 'completely' reject latest state proposals to end Tory Island ferry impasse

“We were expecting proposals, not conditions,” says manager of the Tory Co Op Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 9 Mar 2018, 6:10 AM
6 hours ago 11,840 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3893380

shutterstock_348211805 Tory Island Source: Shutterstock/Maria_Janus

COMMUNITY GROUPS ON Donegal’s remote Tory Island have rejected the latest offer by the government regarding the provision of a ferry service for the island.

Residents have complained previously that the 42-year-old boat that has been granted the new tender for the service (the existing ferry is only 26 years old) is not suitable for the waters surrounding the island, which is situated 9 miles off the northern county’s coastline.

The department responsible for the tender is Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, whose junior minister Joe McHugh is a local TD in the area.

The island’s residents had previously protested the granting of the tender outside Leinster House. Many residents say they will leave the island if the plan for the new ferry service (due to begin on 1 April) goes ahead.

The tender was previously awarded to the company Réalt na Maidne Teo and their vessel the Queen of Aran, which had formerly served the Aran Islands. The tender is for five years.

The department yesterday released its latest three proposals regarding the impasse. They are:

  • Commencing the planning process to build a new vessel for the island, to be provided within two-to-three years
  • The provision of a small fast ferry service between the island and Machaire Rabhartaigh on the mainland
  • Procuring a second-hand vessel for the island, a process expected to take about 18 months

All three options would see the Queen of Aran, currently undergoing a refit in Killybegs Harbour, continuing to provide the ferry service to the island in the interim. The islanders have rejected all three proposals “completely”, in the words of local councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig.

6376 Joe McHugh_90530408 Joe McHugh Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

“The people of Tory say that boat isn’t fit for the Atlantic waters in Tory Sound,” he told TheJournal.ie. “If the department had consulted with us from day one I strongly believe we wouldn’t be in this position.

I would ask the people in Leinster House to stop playing politics and do what’s best for Tory and find a solution.
We’re at the cliff edge of the survival of Tory Island here.

Manager of the Tory Island Co Op Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill meanwhile described the proposals as “quite shocking”.

She said that the people of the island are of the belief that the tender for the ferry was granted to the older vessel in order to save €67,000 per year.

“We have sent an email and rejected the proposals, we’ll wait on the response,” she said.

We were expecting proposals, not conditions. After six months they haven’t listened to one word we’ve said. We say the boat won’t be allowed onto the island, and they still say they’re sending it.

Uí Chearbhaill says the situation has left islanders “in an extremely difficult position”.

“You’re talking about whole families leaving, people trying to source social housing on the mainland, it’s heartbreaking to think people have to do that in this day and age.

After all the work done over the last few years, it’s just heartbreaking. And it all comes down to money in the end.

Read: Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being ‘scalded’ with hot tea

Read: Northern Ireland budget to include £410 million from DUP deal with Conservatives

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
62,166  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
49,034  0
3
Irish physicist sentenced to 7 years in psychiatric hospital for attempting to kill professor with axe
45,808  15
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,740  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
1,267  0
3
Dublin IT jobs could be sent offshore in Aer Lingus's latest shakeup
291  0
The42
1
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
30,939  5
2
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
26,086  53
3
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
25,077  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
7,687  8
2
30 brilliant Irish women you need to follow on Twitter immediately
7,389  0
3
Which Inspirational Irish Woman Are You?
5,660  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Court hears postman, accused of causing death of woman by dangerous driving, told eye expert that he didn't drive
Court hears postman, accused of causing death of woman by dangerous driving, told eye expert that he didn't drive
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
LEO VARADKAR
'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion
'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion
Varadkar to thank Choctaw Nation for support during Famine
'Ireland first': Donald Tusk says every EU leader 'wants to protect peace process and avoid hard border'
WOMEN
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
'Unacceptable sexist behaviour': Spanish women stage unprecedented strike for rights
'Male celibates advise the Pope on what women really want, that is ludicrous'
FEMINISM
23 of the best celebrity Instagrams from International Women's Day
23 of the best celebrity Instagrams from International Women's Day
Mary McAleese says it's 'pure codology' that women can't become priests
Poll: Are you a feminist?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie