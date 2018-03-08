  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tracker mortgage scandal: Overcharging total expected to reach €700 million

Padraig Kissane said he believes a further 5,000 cases not yet included in the investigation are impacted.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 2:34 PM
9 hours ago 7,072 Views 74 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3892218

A FINANCIAL ADVISER has said total overcharging in the tracker mortgage scandal is expected to reach €700 million and there are thousands of impacted customers who have not yet been included in redress schemes.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Finance Committee today, Padraig Kissane, said the Central Bank’s investigation into the overcharging “brings about more questions every day, some of which remain unanswered for affected customers”.

The scandal saw more than 33,000 customers of the country’s banks being overcharged by their lenders when they were either denied a tracker rate they were entitled to, or charged the wrong rate of interest on their mortgage.

Kissane brought the issue of overcharging to the Central Bank and the Financial Services Ombudsman a number of years ago and has been advocating on behalf of impacted customers. In a committee meeting last October, he warned the number of impacted customers could be higher than 30,000 – an estimate that was backed up months later by the Central Bank.

Today he named a number of lenders that still have “cohorts” of customers not corrected and some who have not even been deemed impacted, though he believes they are. These banks are AIB/EBS, Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank, KBC Bank, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank.

All of the pillar banks have committed to paying back impacted customers and offering them compensation by June this year.

However, Kissane told the committee that there could be “at least another 5,000 cases outstanding” as lenders continue to push back on the issue of ambiguous contracts.

In many cases, it was not clear in contracts that a customer would not have the right to switch back to their tracker if they moved temporarily to a fixed rate.

He said the law here dictates that where there is doubt about the meaning of a term, the interpretation most favourable to the customer should prevail.

The financial adviser blamed the scandal on the competition between banks at the time to lend as much as they possibly could. He said there was a “race to the bottom” with interest rates.

“The desire was not how much profit they were making, the desire was market share – how much was it lending.”

He gave an example of one bank manager in 2007 who told him: “I have to get €7,000,000 out that door each week and they don’t care how I do it.”

Attempted suicides

Kissane also spoke of the impact this overcharging has had on the lives of the customers he is working with.

“I’ve had attempted suicides, not explained, but ‘not with us any longer’, health issues,” he told committee members.

The tentacles of this octopus spread everywhere.

He referenced one woman who sold her house in 2016 because she was afraid of going into debt. She is not included in the figures for people who lost their homes as a result of the scandal.

“She was completely broken,” he said. The process – particularly if the customer has to appeal – can be traumatising for many, he said, as they are forced to go back over the stress of that time and to share personal details of their lives with bank officials.

Even on a financial level, Kissane pointed out that it can be hard to quantify the cost as families will have cancelled pension or insurance policies that they will have to start up again from the beginning.

They empty every single bucket, they run up every credit facility to the max, then they go to friends, parents, other members of the family, then they go into arrears. They will empty every single bucket, families will tighten every single belt they can before they get into arrears.

He said the decisions made now by the banks in relation to the other cohorts and to appeals or court actions taken by customers, will give a true indication of how serious they are about changing their culture.

Read: Galway couple overcharged €1.23 million by KBC Bank on their mortgage>

Read: Just a quarter of PTSB customers who lost homes have appealed>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (74)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
52,561  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
44,037  0
3
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
42,420  66
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,349  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
694  0
3
Ray Coyle's plans for a solar farm at Tayto Park have been stalled
449  0
The42
1
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
24,093  52
2
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
22,720  42
3
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
21,936  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
7,961  2
2
Oprah Winfrey was raging with Reese Witherspoon for chewing gum in front of her
7,260  2
3
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
5,571  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
Baby, whose father is accused of his murder, had paper from two tissue boxes in his throat when he died
DUBLIN
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
'Name the date': Large crowd takes part in March for Repeal in Dublin city centre
Dublin's water restrictions may be reduced at the weekend, Irish Water says
COURT
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
Man refused bail after being charged with handling €1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie