  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump risks trade war with EU and China over steel tariff but will be flexible to 'real friends'

Trump said today that new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports was a “promise kept”.

By AFP Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,187 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3893622
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has slapped deeply contentious trade tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, swatting aside warnings of a global trade war and protests from allies in Europe and at home.

The tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum will come into effect in 15 days, the White House said.

They will not apply to Canada and Mexico initially, an official said, adding that security and trade partners could negotiate to seek exemption.

The measures are likely to spark retaliatory sanctions from the European Union, China and other economic powers.

Moving to fulfil a protectionist campaign promise, Trump leaned on a little-used national security clause in US trade law.

“This is a promise made, a promise kept,” a senior administration official said, “no one should be surprised”.

The metals are used in everything from cars to construction, roads to railways. Economists estimate billions of dollars of trade will be affected.

Hours before the signing, Trump told his cabinet that these products were the “backbone of our nation, they are the bedrock of defense industrial base”.

The mercurial 45th president compared his action to those of predecessors George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley.

“Our greatest presidents, they protected our country from outside influence, from other countries coming in and stealing our wealth and stealing our jobs and stealing our companies,” he said.

More than 50% of steel and aluminum exports come from allies in the European Union, Canada, Japan, and South Korea. But countries from Brazil to South Africa are likely to be affected.

Trump said he would be flexible toward “real friends”, touting an exemption for Canada and Mexico as they renegotiate a trade deal with Washington.

“I have a feeling we’re going to make a deal on NAFTA,” Trump said before signing the sweeping program of tariffs on imports on aluminum and steel.

I said it for a long time: Make a deal or we terminate, and if we do (make a deal), there’s no tariffs on Canada, there’s no tariffs on Mexico.

If an agreement on NAFTA is reached, he said, “it is most likely that we won’t be charging those two countries the tariffs.”

Trump added Australia to a list of likely carve-outs, and indicated that other trade and military allies could be exempted.

“We have a very close relationship with Australia,” he said. “We have a trade surplus with Australia, great country, long-term partner, we’ll be doing something with them.”

But he singled out Germany for criticism, reviving a longstanding gripe that European NATO allies do not pay their fair share.

“We have some friends and some enemies where we have been tremendously taken advantage of over the years on trade and on military,” he said.

If you look at NATO, where Germany pays one percent and we are paying 4.2 percent of a much bigger GDP — that’s not fair.

Partners promise backlash

Last week Trump stunned the world — and his own aides — with an off-the-cuff announcement of his tariff plan, before White House lawyers judged the legality of the move and before it was clear which countries would be targeted.

He cited Chinese overproduction and national security concerns as the main driver.

Since then, the White House has scrambled to catch up, Trump’s top economic advisor Gary Cohn — who opposed the move — quit in protest and stock markets have sunk.

“He may be globalist, but I still like him,” Trump joked on Thursday, alluding to an ideological clash within his administration that the “nationalists” appear to have decisively won.

As Trump approved the tariffs, 11 partners in the Asia-Pacific were in Santiago, Chile, to sign a multilateral trade deal embraced by president Barack Obama but rejected by Trump.

While economic fallout from Trump’s tariffs remains unclear, the political fallout has been swift.

More than 100 Republican lawmakers have signed a letter to Trump expressing “deep concern” about the policy, which they warned could “undermine” economic gains from the president’s own tax reforms.

The European Union, China and Brazil have all warned they will retaliate, with the decision threatening to sour already troubled trans-Atlantic relations.

The European Union has promised tariffs on items from steel to peanut butter, bourbon and denim – most of which are produced in states that Trump needs to win in a re-election.

“Trade wars are bad and easy to lose,” EU President Donald Tusk warned, rejecting Trump’s assertion they were “good and easy to win”.

“The EU is a close ally of the US and we continue to be of the view that the EU should be excluded from these measures,” EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem wrote on Twitter.

“I will seek more clarity on this issue in the days to come,” she said, adding that she would meet US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Brussels for talks on Saturday.

Data released today showed the US foreign trade deficit widened in January to its highest level in nine years — heaping pressure on Trump, who had campaigned on a promise to reverse that trend.

Trump blamed the situation on his White House predecessors, while also taking aim at Beijing over the size of its trade deficit with the United States.

China meanwhile warned today it was ready to respond to US tariffs if they materialise.

“Choosing a trade war is surely the wrong prescription, in the end you will only hurt others and yourself,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, adding that “China will certainly make an appropriate and necessary response”.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Florida passes bill to restrict guns and arm some teachers

Read: Peanut butter and bourbon: The US and EU are on the verge of a tit-for-tat trade war

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
52,561  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
44,037  0
3
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
42,420  66
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,349  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
694  0
3
Ray Coyle's plans for a solar farm at Tayto Park have been stalled
449  0
The42
1
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
24,093  52
2
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
22,720  42
3
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
21,936  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
7,961  2
2
Oprah Winfrey was raging with Reese Witherspoon for chewing gum in front of her
7,260  2
3
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
5,571  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
Baby, whose father is accused of his murder, had paper from two tissue boxes in his throat when he died
DUBLIN
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
'Name the date': Large crowd takes part in March for Repeal in Dublin city centre
Dublin's water restrictions may be reduced at the weekend, Irish Water says
COURT
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
Man refused bail after being charged with handling €1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie