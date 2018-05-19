Trains between Dalkey-Greystones are suspended for the rest of the weekend

TRAINS BETWEEN DALKEY and Greystones have been suspended because of fire damage to Bray stationâ€™s signaling equipment.

The fire happened on last night at around 11.30pm, and is believed to have started within the relay room. Irish Rail said was not as a result of vandalism or criminal damage.

Services are affected as follows:

Darts are suspended between Dalkey and Greystones. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets â€“ customers are advised to transfer to/from Dublin Bus services at DÃºn Laoghaire. Services are operating between Dalkey and Howth/Malahide, though some minor delay is possible.

Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort services will have bus transfers between Connolly and Greystones.

IarnrÃ³d Ã‰ireann signalling teams are assessing the damage and repairs required, but have indicated that services will remain suspended at least for the remainder of the weekend.

Irish Rail apologised for any inconvenience caused. Further updates will be provided as soon as available. Customers can check for updates at www.irishrail.ie or @irishrail on twitter.