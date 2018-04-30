  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Avoid certain areas': Liverpool FC issues travel advice for supporters going to Rome

An Irishman is in a critical condition after being attacked by two Roma fans last week.

By Órla Ryan Monday 30 Apr 2018, 9:08 AM
1 hour ago
Sean Cox
Image: Merseyside Police
Sean Cox
Sean Cox
Image: Merseyside Police

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB (LFC) has issued advice for fans travelling to Rome for its match against Roma this Wednesday.

Sean Cox, a Liverpool fan from Co Meath, remains in a critical condition after being attacked by two Roma fans in Liverpool last week, ahead of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final match.

Two Italian men have been charged over the incident. Filippo Lombardi, 20, and Daniele Sciusco, 29, will be detained until a court appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on 24 May.

LFC’s advice for fans includes the following:

  • Be aware that drinking alcohol on the streets will be prohibited
  • Avoid areas in the north of the city, particularly those in the vicinity of Ponte Milvio Bridge, on match day
  • Arrive at the stadium as early as possible as entrance procedures and ticket checks are expected to be long and arduous (entrance gates are expected to open at 5pm)
  • Use the shuttle bus service to depart the stadium unless on organised day trips which will provide their own transportation, under no circumstances should supporters attempt to walk

The club has asked supporters who are going to Rome to complete an online form.

In a statement, LFC said: “This guidance is for the safety of fans travelling to Rome. The information gathered will be used to help with safety and not used for any other purpose.

“Should further guidance be provided at a pre-match planning meeting which will take place in Rome [today], this will be communicated via the usual channels.

“The club would like to reiterate its gratitude to supporters for their ongoing patience while these matters are concluded.”

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Órla Ryan
