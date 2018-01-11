Donald Trump thinks it's 'unlikely' he'll ever have to sit down with Russia special investigator

Donald Trump after signing an executive order in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump after signing an executive order in the Oval Office.

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump says that it “seems unlikely” that he’d give an interview in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump said “we’ll see what happens” when asked if he’d provide an interview to Mueller’s team.

“When they have no collusion and nobody’s found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you’d even have an interview,” Trump said yesterday during a joint news conference with the prime minister of Norway.

The special counsel’s team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with Trump, but no details have been worked out. Trump’s lawyers have previously stated their determination to cooperate with requests in the probe, which has already resulted in charges against four of Trump’s campaign advisers.

Trump called the investigation a “phony cloud” over his administration.

“It has hurt our government,” he said. “It was a Democrat hoax.”

Trump’s words differed from what he said at a news conference in June, shortly after fired FBI Director James Comey had told Congress that Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty.

Trump denied that, and said he’d be “100%” willing to tell his version of events under oath. He said he’d be “glad to” speak to Mueller about it.

The comments come after Trump had already lashed out at the investigations on Twitter, urging Republicans to take control of the inquiries and repeating his claim that they are on a “witch hunt.”

In a separate tweet Trump accused Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of being “underhanded and a disgrace” for disclosing details of a dossier of allegations about his ties to Russia during the presidential campaign.

“The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorisation, is a disgrace,” Trump tweeted. “Must have tough Primary!”

The material wasn’t classified, and Feinstein said that she didn’t do anything illegal.