Security alert in Waterford declared a hoax after parts of city shut down this evening

Gardaí have alerted us to an incident on the Quay towards the Bridge St area. Traffic backup is considerable. Please avoid the area if you can. #waterford — Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) September 13, 2018 Source: Waterford Council /Twitter

PARTS OF WATERFORD city were shut down this evening after gardaí issued a security alert in the quays area.

Treacy’s Hotel was evacuated during the alert.

Traffic build up was described as significant as the area was closed to vehicles during the alert.

The council said that traffic build was significant on Bridge Street, the quays, Bilberry, Sallypark and Ferrybank, and it urged people to avoid the area.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie, however, that the raising of the alarm was due to a hoax caller, and the scene has now been declared safe.