  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy after last-ditch survival talks fail

The company Harvey Weinstein co-founded has faced into financial ruin since the allegations were made against him.

By Associated Press Monday 26 Feb 2018, 8:04 AM
9 hours ago 12,967 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3872380
Harvey Weinstein co-founded the company in 2005.
Image: John Carucci/AP Photo
Harvey Weinstein co-founded the company in 2005.
Harvey Weinstein co-founded the company in 2005.
Image: John Carucci/AP Photo

THE WEINSTEIN COMPANY’s board of directors says the company is expected to file for bankruptcy protection after last-ditch talks to sell its assets collapsed.

Now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein co-founded the company in 2005. He was fired last October after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women.

The Weinstein Company has been searching for a financial saviour ever since while Weinstein has denied all allegations.

The Los Angeles Times reports  the board said last night it has no choice but to pursue bankruptcy.

A statement from the board said: “While we recognize that this is an extremely unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, the board has no choice but to pursue the only viable option to maximize the company’s remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process.”

The decision came after the board was unable to revive a deal to sell the struggling studio for about $500 million to an investor group.

As part of the pact, the bidders had promised to raise at least $40 million for a fund to compensate Weinstein’s accusers.

A proposed sale of the company was complicated after the state of New York said earlier this month it was suing the Weinstein Company for failing to protect staff.

State attorney general Eric Schneiderman said any deal should embody three principles: adequate compensation for victims, protection for employees and the removal of those people who were complicit in Weinstein’s misconduct for 12 years.

“They knew what was happening. It was flagrant. It was flamboyant. They knew how pervasive it was and not only did they fail to stop it, they enabled it and covered it up,” Schneiderman said.

The New York lawsuit alleges that female assistants were required to facilitate Weinstein’s sex life as a condition of employment and clean up after his sexual encounters, even going so far as returning items of clothing left behind.

Prosecutors said Weinstein made verbal threats to “kill” several staff or their families, that assistants were taught “how to dress and smell more attractive” and that his drivers were required to keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car.

“While Mr Weinstein’s behaviour was not without fault, there certainly was no criminality,” his lawyer Ben Brafman hit back in response.

“At the end of the inquiry, it will be clear that Harvey Weinstein promoted more women to key executive positions than any other industry leader and there was zero discrimination,” he added.

With reporting from AFP

Read: Actress Emma Watson donates £1 million to kickstart new anti-sexual harassment campaign

Read: Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement ‘hasn’t gone far enough’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange snow-ice warning issued for seven counties as temperatures set to plunge to -7
122,273  94
2
Five people dead after explosion in Leicester
77,667  28
3
'No indication at this stage' that incident in Leicester was terror related - police
59,255  59
Fora
1
A huge investment firm has taken control of Ireland's biggest hotel
575  0
2
Aer Lingus passengers will have to pay up to €60 for the return of lost items
418  0
3
Turnover at the construction firm that built the Helix topped €200m last year
103  0
The42
1
Jamie Heaslip announces his retirement with immediate effect
56,298  103
2
'I genuinely don’t have any regrets. I’m honest enough to realise that I didn’t put in the work'
47,301  6
3
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
27,414  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 things Irish people have absolutely no time for (and never will)
12,542  1
2
The outrageous extension on last night's Room to Improve certainly divided viewers
12,103  5
3
17 tweets every Irish person can relate to about getting older
7,570  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Data retrieved from Chilean drug lord's phones led to arrest of Irish men in Amsterdam
Gardaí find 'no suspicious circumstances' around death of 71-year-old man in Donegal
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
RTÉ
RTÃ Head of Sport Ryle Nugent announces he will depart his post in June
RTÉ Head of Sport Ryle Nugent announces he will depart his post in June
'I genuinely don’t have any regrets. I’m honest enough to realise that I didn’t put in the work'
Before Ted: What was it like to work with Dermot Morgan?
OPINION
'Militant, hard-liners or Nazis' - How those challenging the status quo are labelled
'Militant, hard-liners or Nazis' - How those challenging the status quo are labelled
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie