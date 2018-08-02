This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Things have taken a nasty turn': Bloggers Unveiled account shuts down

The account claimed to hold bloggers and social influencers accountable for misleading their followers.

By Adam Daly Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 8:07 PM
1 hour ago 10,685 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4161141
Image: Ceimin Burke via TheJournal.ie
Image: Ceimin Burke via TheJournal.ie

AN ANONYMOUS INSTAGRAM account which acted as an unofficial watchdog of the Irish blogger community has shut down as interest in the identity of its creator intensified.

Bloggers Unveiled billed itself as a page which highlights behaviour by bloggers but found itself and at the centre of a number of controversies.

The private account had accumulated over 222,000 followers with a mass of Irish users sending it their complaints about the questionable behaviour of influencers in the fashion and beauty industry.

In the last month, interest in who was behind Bloggers Unveiled intensified with things taking a “nasty” and “toxic” turn in the last few days.

As previously reported by DailyEdge.ie, the anonymous person behind the account posted yesterday to say that they no longer want a part in it as they “do not want someone’s blood” on their hands.

The page no longer exists on Instagram.

PastedImage-97615 Source: BloggersUnveiled/Instagram

“Rot in hell”

Over the weekend a Tullamore beautician called Ramona Treacy spoke to the Sunday Times about the harassment she received from people who believed she was the person behind the Bloggers Unveiled Instagram account.

Treacy said she had been living in fear since she began to receive messages that said “hope you rot in hell” and “may your ovaries rot from the inside out”.

Local gardaí have since launched a criminal investigation into the threats and harassment she received.

Watchdog?   

The account came to greater public attention recently when it criticised an Irish boutique for the cost and quality of its products.

Cari’s Closet, which sells women’s clothing in its store and online, also faced accusations in relation to where the items it sells were sourced.

In response to the negative comments, Cari’s Closet said in a statement:

Cari’s Closet wishes to acknowledge the recent claims online to the store.  We manufacturer [sic] our own clothes for sale in our stores and on our website in factories China and through wholesalers.

“All our clothes that we retail have Cari’s Closet labels on them.  We do not buy clothes for retail in our stores through any online websites.”

The company said it could not comment on any potential legal action.

Transparency 

Blogging has escalated over the last few years from a pastime into big business for those who team up with brands and businesses to promote their products.

These partnerships can mean the “influencers” are able to make thousands of euros every time they post.

Globally, brands have been able to capitalise on the power of influencers like big-name stars like Kendall Jenner, who reportedly gets paid between $125,000 – $300,000 per Instagram post. She has over 93 million Instagram followers.

Last year, the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland issued new guidelines for bloggers and online influencers which calls on them to declare marketing posts.

Under the guidelines by the ASAI, “where celebrities or influencers are sponsored by brands or paid directly to promote a product, it must be clear these posts are marketing communications”.

In order to ensure that this is the case, the ASAI encourages the use of clearly identifiable hashtags such as #Ad or #SP to signify an advertisement or a sponsored post.

For the first time last month, The ASAI upheld a complaint made in relation to an online influencer for a misleading image on Instagram.

The complaint was made in relation to a “filtered and photoshopped image” of blogger Rosie Connolly that was posted on Rimmel Ireland’s Facebook page and on Connolly’s Instagram page.

One-sided 

During its run, Bloggers Unveiled received its fair share of backlash for promoting bullying and being one-sided.

In April, the page claimed that some Irish bloggers were appearing to sell clothes that were advertised as the incorrect size and second-hand clothes that had been advertised as “never worn”.

Joanne Larby, the blogger behind The Makeup Fairy, was at the centre of the controversy and told the Irish Independent that she got an influx of negativity as a result of that post.

Larby said that she has not and never would rip anyone off.

Bloggers Unveiled may be gone but it has made people more sceptical when it comes to promoted posts and the business of being an “influencer”.

While people still don’t know who was being the account, a T-shirt print shop in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin has found to cash in on the controversy.

IMG20180802162114 Source: Ceimin Burke via TheJournal.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check
63,964  108
2
Parent 'shocked' by child's poor maths grade loses racial discrimination case
59,930  0
3
Temperatures in Spain and Portugal could top 48 degrees
51,247  78
Fora
1
A handful of Irish angel investors scored a big payday backing salon software firm Phorest
332  0
2
Guinness is planning a new gastropub in the lab behind Hop House 13
238  0
3
Ireland is getting its first equity crowdfunding platform for startups
183  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v India, Women's Hockey World Cup quarter-finals
36,968  41
2
Incredible Ireland into Hockey World Cup semi-finals after shootout drama against India
22,777  56
3
Tipperary's All-Ireland winning management team step down after three seasons in charge
22,571  30
DailyEdge
1
Jennifer Aniston on being deemed 'damaged goods' for not having children
5,193  2
2
9 of the best reactions to Donald Trump thinking you need ID to buy groceries
4,889  1
3
10 Instagrams to follow if you need some style inspo for Electric Picnic
4,383  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
HSE
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
HEALTH
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie