A NEW YEAR means the excitement of planning all the films you’ll watch over the next 12 months. Will they live up to expectations, or will they be a bust? It’s still all to play for at this point.

Here are the 10 most anticipated movies coming from Hollywood from January to June this year, which happen to include everything from monkeys to ballerinas to zombies.

Nosferatu

January

Yes, the frightening tale of Nosferatu has already been told before – once in 1922 by FW Murnau and a second time as Nosferatu the Vampyre by Werner Herzog in 1979. Now comes Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Norseman) and his remake of the original 1922 version. It stars Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult as the couple who encounter the terrifying Nosferatu, played by Bill Skarsgård. We know that Eggers is amazing at evoking atmosphere, so prepare to have the wits scared out of you.

The Brutalist

January

Get ready for an absolutely epic tale with this 3.5 hour Brady Corbet (Vox Lux) film about a talented architect who escapes post-war Europe for the USA, and finds himself shovelling coal. Adrien Brody plays the architect, in a role that bears some similarities to his Oscar-winning turn in The Pianist. Could it be second time lucky for him in the forthcoming Oscars? Time will tell – but this film looks like a beaut.

Better Man

January

Robbie Williams takes an unusual approach to the biopic here, by having himself played by… a CGI monkey. The semi-biographical film tells his life story, from childhood up to his incredible pop career. Trust Robbie to do things his way.

September 5

January

Based on a true story, this is set during the 1972 Summer Olympics, when the Israeli team was taken hostage by the militant group Black September in Munich. It tells the story of what happened from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew working at the time, who covered the event as it unfolded live.

Captain America: Brave New World

February

Anthony Mackie takes up the role of Captain America in the latest film in the franchise (and the 35th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). When the Captain finds himself at the centre of an international incident, he must try to stop whoever is behind it. Expect big set pieces and Mackie getting to show off his action chops.

Disney’s Snow White

March

The latest of Disney’s live-action remakes sees Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) starring as the titular character, with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen – and the story based on a script written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. With a budget of over $200 million, there’s a lot riding on this film – and a lot of fans of the original waiting to see what it’s like.

Sinners

March

Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station) directs Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and others in this horror film about two brothers (both played by Jordan) who return to their hometown… only to find evil awaiting them.

Mickey 17

April

Robert Pattinson hasn’t been on screen much over the last few years (though when he has it’s been for blockbusters like Tenet and The Batman) but the idea of him teaming up with Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) for a science fiction movie has us very excited. He plays Mickey Barnes, a young man who signs up to become a disposable employee who is regenerated every time he dies. But when he becomes Mickey 17, he unintentionally survives an incident… and meets Mickey 18.

Ballerina

June

Ana de Armas gets her own standalone film in the John Wick franchise, playing a ballerina studying to be an assassin. With a cast including Anjelica Huston and Gabriel Byrne, this has massive hit written all over it – de Armas’s turn in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum showed us she is captivating in this role.

28 Years Later

June

Terrifying times await in the third film in Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s trilogy about a Rage virus infecting Britain. 28 years after the events in the very first film (which made Cillian Murphy a star, lest we forget) Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays one of a group of survivors who try to survive in a world of infected people. Will Cillian Murphy’s character Jim make a reappearance? Fingers crossed.