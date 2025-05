A NEW TREATMENT centre for people experiencing homelessness and addiction is operating at half capacity due to a funding hole that the government has yet to fill.

The 100-bed facility, which cost €35.9 million to build, opened last year in Usher’s Island, Dublin 8, and is the first of its kind.

It’s designed to provide care, stabilisation, and pathways to recovery for people who are homeless and suffering with addictions.

Catherine Kenny, the CEO of the Dublin Simon Community, which runs the facility, said it not only saves lives, but saves the HSE money and reduces pressure on emergency departments.

“We estimate that with 51 beds at full occupancy, the facility has the potential to save up to 18,615 inpatient bed days annually.

“At full operation, with all 100 beds open, it could save 36,500 inpatient bed days every year.”

However, while the facility was built on time and within budget, there are 49 beds currently empty due to a lack of resources.

“The government must fulfil its commitment to invest in solutions to this crisis and provide the funding we need to save lives,” said Kenny.

Every week we wait, we risk more preventable deaths.

Data from 2021, the latest year for which figures are available, shows 128 of deaths of homeless people were premature and preventable.

Almost half of these deaths were due to drug poisoning, with the majority of cases involving multiple substances.

Services provided by the Usher’s Island facility include alcohol and benzodiazepine detoxification, blood borne virus treatment, and short-term semi-acute healthcare.

Labour Party spokesperson for Health Marie Sherlock says it’s imperative that the government fulfil its commitment to covering the operational costs in full.

“49 beds in this new facility are lying idle. And it is our exceptionally vulnerable homeless people who are being failed, yet again,” she said.

“We have a ridiculous situation where the Government made a very welcome capital investment in this facility but has not provided the operational funding to put that investment into use.”