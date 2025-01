A 12-YEAR-OLD boy who died after being stabbed in the stomach has been named by police in the UK.

Leo Ross, who has been described as “lively and happy” boy, died in hospital this evening, hours after he was found with a stab wound near a park in Birmingham, shortly after 3pm.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of Leo’s murder is still in custody, West Midlands Police said, as they released a tribute to the victim from one of his teachers.

Diane Henson, executive headteacher at Christ Church Church of England Secondary Academy, where Leo was a pupil, described his death as a tragedy.

She said this afternoon: “Leo was a lively and happy young man. He had many very good friends who he absolutely adored, and they adored him.

“He was just a lovely and bright member of the school community. We’re supporting the children at school and are opening a book of condolence with the family’s permission.

“Our thoughts are with Leo’s family and all his friends today.”

Dozens of school friends visited the entrance to The Shire Country Park to lay floral and other tributes in Leo’s memory on Wednesday afternoon.

The friends also placed candles on the ground spelling out his first name.

A hand-written note attached to one tribute read: “RIP Leo Ross. We will miss you loads. Our lives won’t be the same without you.

“You will always be the kindest. Fly High Leo. You never deserved this ever.”

Another tribute read: “Fly high Leo. You will be deeply missed. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.”

Chief Superintendent Richard North, Birmingham Local Policing Area commander, said: “I would ask the public and the media not to speculate on the motive of this incident, the investigation is in the early stages and we have someone in custody.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area at the time to get in touch with us as soon as possible to help us build as clear a picture as possible.

“This is an appalling and senseless attack. We are doing everything we can to support the loved ones of the young boy who lost his life in such an appalling way, but we know that nothing we say or do will diminish their agony.

“Parents around the country will hear this news and be unable to comprehend the pain they must be feeling.

“Our hearts go out to the young boy’s family today.

“We will be carrying out reassurance patrols locally and if any of the community have any information or concerns we would urge them to come forward.

“We continue to work day in day out, with parents, schools, carers and other partners to educate young people on knife crime and its devastating consequences.

“This work must and will continue. Today, our focus is on the family of the young boy who has lost his life in such a tragic way, and ensuring we get justice for him and his family.”

North earlier confirmed that the 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of Leo’s murder was also arrested in connection with an unrelated assault of a woman in her 80s that happened in the same area on Sunday.