Commemorations take place in Dublin today to mark 1916 Easter Rising anniversary

EVENTS ARE DUE to take place in Dublin today to mark the 107th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

A commemoration outside the GPO will take place at midday today and will be led by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

At midday, the tricolour atop the GPO will be lowered while the 1916 Proclamation is read out by an officer of the Defence Forces.

Following the reading, President Higgins will lay a wreath to commemorate those who died during the Rising followed by a minute’s silence.

Members of the Defence Forces, Air Corps and Naval Service will also take part in the ceremony. Both a brass band and pipe band from the Defence Forces will play during the commemoration.

It is expected that the ceremony will conclude with an Air Corps flyover.