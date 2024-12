MORE THAN 2,244 drivers were caught speeding on Irish roads in the past week, with one motorist in Wexford detected driving 100km/h over the speed limit.

The significant amount of speed offences come as gardaí have ramped up road safety enforcement operations in the period leading up to Christmas, when road users are at a heightened risk of being involved in a fatal or serious collision.

Three people have died on Irish roads over the last 7 days, while there have been 13 collisions that led to serious and life-threatening injuries for others.

Gardaí are conducting a dedicated road traffic enforcement operation over the Christmas period, which will continue until January 6th, 2025.

Over the past week, gardaí carried out over 1,940 checkpoints, both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

Advertisement

During the operation this week, one driver was clocked at 184km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R731 at Monamolin in Rathnure, Co Wexford.

Another motorist was detected travelling at 121km/h at a 50km/h zone in Ardcroney, Co Tipperary.

Over the past week, 178 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In the past seven days, we’ve carried out just over 1,940 checkpoints nationwide as part of our Christmas and New Year road safety operation, and arrested 178 people for driving while under the influence.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/Ho8k8CZZPJ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 14, 2024

Gardaí said that around 504 vehicles have been seized for a range of offences, and 329 Fixed Charge Notices were issued to drivers for using a mobile phone.

To date, 167 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads in 2024.

Gardaí have appealed to all those set to take to the roads over the Christmas period to slow down, take extra care and to give your driving your full attention.