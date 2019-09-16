This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 16 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (26) to appear before court after drugs, guns and cash seized at apartment in Dublin

Heroin and cannabis worth around €22,000 was seized during a search last week.

By Conor McCrave Monday 16 Sep 2019, 7:29 AM
1 hour ago 4,035 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4810970
A gun seized during the search.
Image: Garda press office
A gun seized during the search.
A gun seized during the search.
Image: Garda press office

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN is due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning following a seizure of firearms and drugs last Thursday. 

Gardaí from Mountjoy garda station carried out a search of an apartment at Palmerstown Hall on Domick Street in Dublin 7 at around 5pm on 12 September. 

Two firearms along with heroin and cannabis plants worth an estimated €22,000 were seized during the operation. Gardaí also seized a designer watch and clothing worth an estimated €30,000, as well a small sum of cash. 

Two men were arrested and detained at Mountjoy garda station. A 26-year-old will appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning. 

A second man, aged 32 years old, who was arrested following the search was released without charge on Saturday. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí said the search was a result of an intelligence-led operation. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie