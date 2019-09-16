Man (26) to appear before court after drugs, guns and cash seized at apartment in Dublin

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN is due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning following a seizure of firearms and drugs last Thursday.

Gardaí from Mountjoy garda station carried out a search of an apartment at Palmerstown Hall on Domick Street in Dublin 7 at around 5pm on 12 September.

Two firearms along with heroin and cannabis plants worth an estimated €22,000 were seized during the operation. Gardaí also seized a designer watch and clothing worth an estimated €30,000, as well a small sum of cash.

Two men were arrested and detained at Mountjoy garda station. A 26-year-old will appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

A second man, aged 32 years old, who was arrested following the search was released without charge on Saturday. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí said the search was a result of an intelligence-led operation.