2FM presenter Carl Mullan crowned the winner of this year's Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ 2FM PRESENTER Carl Mullan has been crowned the winner of this year’s Dancing with the Stars

The host of 2FM’s breakfast show, alongside Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan, won the dancing competition with his professional dancing partner Emily Barker.

Brooke Scullion, who represented Ireland at last year’s Eurovision, singer and actor Damian McGinty, and SoSueMe blogger and businessperson Suzanne Jackson were the other three celebrity finalists.

Judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian gave high scores to all the finalists.

But in the grand finale, their votes don’t count and it was all down to the public who voted for Carl and Emily.

Carl thanked his family, and especially his wife Aisling who he described as his “rock”, after being crowned this year’s winner.

He also thanked the public for their “love and support online and in the streets”.

Carl also dedicated the show dance to his grandmother on her first anniversary, as he and Emily danced to Celestial by Ed Sheeran.

His dancing partner Emily said it felt like a dream to win, and said she has been waiting six seasons for this moment.