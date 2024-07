THIRTY IRISH ARMY vehicles are now being used on the frontlines of the Ukrainian war – acting as ambulances and carrying supplies.

It followed a 3,600km journey from Ireland to the Polish border as Commandant Niall Buckley and his team from the Transport Crew delivered the aid to Ukraine – dubbed Operation Carousel.

The Journal met Buckley this week and he told of the journey of the Irish military equipment across France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland to find its way to the city of Rzeszow and to the new owners in the Ukrainian Army.

It is not the only aid the Irish have provided – it has included demining equipment, medical training and more dynamic tactical training for infantry troops.

Sources have said that this training programme had Irish troops teaching war fighting to non-commissioned Ukrainian officers who then returned to their frontline units to coach their own troops in battle techniques and skills taught by the Irish.

An ambulance on its way to Ukraine.

It is modeled on a 35-day course developed by the British which is a streamlined version of the normal military training.

Sources have said that the Irish had offered to train troops in marksmanship and sniping skills but this was blocked by the Irish Government. Speculation is now rife across the European security sector that Ireland may adopt a more involved role in training and supply as the war rumbles on.

Operation Carousel

Buckley, a Dubliner with 30-plus years of Irish military service started his career in the non-commissioned ranks and has gone to the officer ranks and now manages the 2,000 vehicles of the Defence Forces.

In the interview Buckley reveals how it came about to send the unique aid to Ukraine and the pride he and his team feel to know that the ex-Irish military vehicles are now likely on the frontline.

“I’m delighted to see those vehicles being used in the war to be honest with you,” Buckley said.

“We used those vehicles every day here and when you look at it, they are out there now and the trucks, Ford Rangers, ambulances are doing what they should be doing. No matter how trivial it is, like bringing blankets to the front in winter or rations or transporting an injured soldier – it will be worth it.

“I have never felt such pride as the pride I have felt for being part of this operation, and it is the same for the lads who drove those vehicles out there – if they end up saving just one Ukrainian soldier I will be delighted.”

Buckley said the mission started months earlier when an emailed memo arrived in the Transport Corps – it was a wishlist of non-lethal kit needed by Ukraine. It was everything from a needle to an anchor – military helmets and body armour, bandages and rations.

But something caught Buckley’s eye – it was the need for pick-up trucks and other vehicles.

“We’re going through a little bit of a fleet renewal at the moment. Normally the vehicles being replaced, the elderly ones, would be sent for scrap.

“But I went around and had a look at them. I compiled the list of 20 to 30 vehicles and basically, the vehicles were all still operational and still running. There wasn’t a problem with them,” he said.

He sent the details up through the normal channels and after receiving the greenlight from the Department of Defence the planning began.

Commandant Niall Buckley who led Operation Carousel. Niall O'Connor / The Journal. Niall O'Connor / The Journal. / The Journal.

The vehicles included heavy lift trucks, known as drop trucks, there were ambulances and Ford Ranger – a style of utility vehicle similar to SUVs.

Buckley and his team devised a plan to travel by ferry from Rosslare to Dunkirk and then by road over a number of days – covering upwards of 600 kilometres per day in 4 separate convoys. All heading for the airport in Rzeszow in Poland which is a handling station for all military aid.

He said the operation, which involved military drivers from the Army, Navy and Air Corps, has given a huge boost to morale.

“I would say that this has certainly injected a new form of enthusiasm into the Transport Corps because you now have drivers going into the canteen, having a cup of tea with their infantry mates and telling them how they drove across Europe.

“They went all the way to Poland, they went 80 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border and met Ukrainian soldiers when they handed over the vehicles. It has been great.”

One of the Irish soldiers was a Reserve Defence Forces member who normally works as a paramedic and firefighter in Dublin Airport.

Meeting the Ukrainians

Buckley said the meeting with the Ukrainian soldiers was a great conclusion to the operation.

“They were really, really appreciative. They saw the vehicles, and like we aren’t giving what other countries are giving but they really enthusiastic about the Irish vehicles.

“We showed them the ambulances and they immediately began asking how to operate the ramps. We showed them the Ford Rangers and they told us they will be used to bring at least three injured soldiers back from the front.

“But it was a short time with them – the vehicles arrived and they immediately loaded up and were gone. We were humbled to meet them and to see their enthusiasm.”

Buckey believes the mission to deliver aid to the Ukrainians is now a proof of concept for the Irish Defence Forces – he believes that the Irish army will use the same methods for the supply of the upcoming European Union Battlegroup which will be based in Germany.

“We could have easily done this by hiring a contractor and telling them to transport it but we wanted to do this ourselves, we wanted to what we train for and I believe it can be done again,” he said.