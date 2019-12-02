Gardaí ask for public's help to find Monaghan woman missing for over a week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating Christina Ward, who has been missing from Co Monaghan for over a week.

The 30-year-old has been missing from her home in Castleblayney since Sunday 24 November.

Christina is described as being approximately 5ft 4in tall, of slight build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Christina or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.