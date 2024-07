A MAN HAS been arrested after €320,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized in Co Wicklow.

At around 5pm yesterday, gardaí attached to the Bray District Drugs Unit searched a residence in Bray as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, approximately 16kg of suspected cannabis herb was found in a vehicle on the property.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is €320,000. All drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Wicklow.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.