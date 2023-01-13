3Olympia owners back down on key elements of facade overhaul after council raise concerns

THE OWNERS OF one of the country’s best known night-time venues, the 3Olympia, have backed down on key features of planned changes to the theatre’s exterior facade.

Last year, Denis Desmond’s and Caroline Downey’s Olympia Productions Unlimited lodged plans with Dublin City Council for an overhaul of the front facade of the 3Olympia Theatre on Dublin’s Dame Street.

The plans followed five months after the Olympia rebranded as the 3Olympia Theatre in an eight-year sponsorship deal with the telecoms giant.

However, the theatre operator has now backed down on some of the key components over the exterior after the City Council raised concerns.

The centrepiece of the overhaul was to be a large art deco arch that would have ‘3Olympia’ on each side and the revamp also included three LED advertising screens.

However, planning consultants for Olympia Productions have stated that the large art deco arch no longer forms part of the proposal and the LED screens are to be also omitted.

Planning consultant John Spain has told the council the proposed development as now submitted “will contribute to a high quality development which will ensure the efficient re-use of a protected structure in commercial and cultural use and add positively to the streetscape on Dame Street”.

Following discussions with the council’s planning and conservation sections last month, Spain stated that several alternative projecting signage proposals were developed and considered by the applicant.

However, Spain states that given the limited height of three metres specified by the council, and that 73 Dame Street is in third party ownership, the potential solutions were not considered appropriate as the full title of “3Olympia Theatre’ was unable to be accommodated.

The Council ordered the omission of the arch after its Conservation Office stated that it had “serious concerns that the proposed art deco style arched metal feature is excessive”.

Broadstone Architects, for the applicants, stated that a further five options were explored in attempts to address concerns while retaining the original concept of re-interpreting the 1912 arched pediment.

Broadstone stated that the applicant has deemed these unsuitable for their needs due to the reduced area of signage.

Instead, Broadstone state it is now proposed to omit the proposed signage and continue with signage granted permission from a 2020 application and is currently in place.

The original proposal also included the 3Olympia’s distinctive red painted exterior to be repainted grey.

Now, in response, Spain states that a Paint Cross section Analysis Report has been prepared by Letterfrack Conservation which will inform a final colour scheme for the entrance facade and entrance joinery.

Spain states that in the event of planning permission being granted, a condition could be included requiring a final colour scheme be agreed with the Council.

Previously, Spain stated that the sign upgrade proposals were being “brought forward by the 3Olympia Theatre as part of a wider refurbishment of the property to provide a high quality entertainment venue consistent with the property’s synonymous historic relationship with arts and culture in Dublin”.

Spain stated that the applicant firm “seeks to invest substantially in the renovation of the 3Olympia with signage elements forming parts of the overall strategy”.

Two individuals objected to the proposal initial changes, Dr Laura Heavey from Drumcondra stated that what is proposed “will irreparably the distinct character of this historic building and contribute to the loss of the built heritage of Dublin City”.

Dr Heavey stated that the “red colour on the facade is what gives the building its iconic character”.

Dr Heavey claimed that what is proposed is “bland”.

Emma Wyse from Off Cork Street, Dublin 8 told the council: “Please do not allow the Olympia’s vibrant red colour to be painted over.”

Wyse stated that the proposed new colour “is a deeply unsympathetic proposed colour treatment for our beloved Olympia”.

Wyse stated: “Of course, any building can be any colour, but theatres are almost always red; and The Olympia has been red as long as I’ve known her. It is an iconic and heritage colour within the arts.”

The Olympia theatre was founded in 1879 and was initially known as Dan Lowrey’s Star of Erin music hall.

It underwent several name changes unrelated to sponsorship – and became the Olympia in 1923 and over the years has hosted performances by the likes of Adele, David Bowie and REM.