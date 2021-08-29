Appeal made for 45-year-old man missing from Dublin

THE PUBLIC ARE being asked to help trace the whereabouts of 45 year old Anthony Dunne.

Anthony was last seen in the Kilmainham area of Dublin 8 on Monday.

Anthony is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with grey balding hair and a grey and dark beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Crumlin on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.